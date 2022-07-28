We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Saudi Arabia Plans 170-Kilometer-Long Mirrored Skyscraper City

The Saudi Arabian government has released visuals of a 170-kilometer-long skyscraper as part of the NEOM project. Announced by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, The Line is a reimagined urban development linking the coast of the Red Sea to the mountains and upper valleys of northwest Saudi Arabia. The compact structure, 200 meters wide, represents a social and economic experiment. The city aims to be zero-carbon, through the elimination of carbon-intensive infrastructures like cars and roads, and will operate on 100% renewable energy, including the operations of its industries.

Saudi Arabia Plans 170-Kilometer-Long Mirrored Skyscraper City - Image 12 of 15
The visuals reveal two parallel wall-like structures enclosing an open area between them. On the outside, the Line will be clad in a mirror façade, that provides its unique character and, according to its planners, a more subtle insertion in the natural landscape. The interior will be built to accommodate buildings, layers of public parks, pedestrian areas, schools, homes, and places for work. The concept is described as “Zero Gravity Urbanism” by its creators. Rising 500 meters above sea level, this structure would become the 12th highest skyscraper in the world, and by far the longest.

We cannot ignore the livability and environmental crises facing our world’s cities, and NEOM is at the forefront of delivering new and imaginative solutions to address these issues. NEOM is leading a team of the brightest minds in architecture, engineering, and construction to make the idea of building upward a reality. His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia Plans 170-Kilometer-Long Mirrored Skyscraper City - Image 2 of 15
The Line is planned to accommodate 9 million residents on a footprint of just 34 square kilometers. The option to reduce the footprint also reduces the supporting infrastructure. The functional units for residential, retail, and leisure areas are arranged based on the principle of the five-minute city so that residents can access by foot all necessary amenities. In addition, a high-speed rail will run the length of the megastructure to ensure end-to-end transit within 20 minutes.

Saudi Arabia Plans 170-Kilometer-Long Mirrored Skyscraper City - Image 5 of 15
NEOM will be a place for all people from across the globe to make their mark on the world in creative and innovative ways.- His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia Plans 170-Kilometer-Long Mirrored Skyscraper City - Image 14 of 15
Saudi Arabia Plans 170-Kilometer-Long Mirrored Skyscraper City - Image 6 of 15
The initiative was first announced last year as part of the Neom project, which includes Oxagon, a reimagined manufacturing city; Trojena, a mountain tourism destination; and Neom’s two main subsidiaries. These projects are part of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s plan to transition from an oil-based economy to a knowledge-based economy.

