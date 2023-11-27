Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Often referred to as the “City of Music,” Vienna stands as a living testament to architectural evolution across centuries. Bring together an array of styles, ranging from the grandeur of Baroque palaces to the innovative Art Nouveau designs and the Vienna Secession movement, visitors are drawn to the city for its architectural marvels. Vienna's eventful past is reflected in its architectural landscape, which has withstood wars, imperial expansions, and the changes of numerous artistic trends while managing to maintain its unique identity as a symbol of resilience and reinvention.

From Adolf Loos, whose radical ideas challenged the trends of his time, to Otto Wagner, a pioneer of Viennese Modernism, Vienna's architectural legacy continued to evolve. Fast-forwarding to contemporary times, Vienna's skyline bears the mark of internationally renowned architects like Zaha Hadid, whose fluid and futuristic designs push the boundaries of architecture. Hadid's work, including the Library and Learning Center at the University of Economics and Business, offers a dynamic contrast to the city's historic landscape. Moreover, firms like CRAB Studio, founded by Sir Peter Cook and Gavin Robotham, bring experimentalism to Vienna's architecture, infusing contemporary concepts into the urban fabric. These architects and firms contribute to Vienna's architectural richness, adding new chapters to its storied history while honoring its innovation and artistic legacy.

Read on to discover 21 of Vienna's architectural attractions.

WU Executive Academy / NO.MAD

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 8 of 23
© Roland Halbe | WU Executive Academy

The Metropolitan Apartments / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 7 of 23
© Christian Pichlkastner | Metropolitan Apartments

Library and Seminar Centre BOKU Vienna / SWAP Architekten + DELTA

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 10 of 23
© Florian Voggeneder | Library and Seminar Centre BOKU Vienna

Refurbishment Philips-Haus / Josef Weichenberger Architects

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 9 of 23
© Leo Fellinger | Refurbishment Philips-Haus

Forum am Seebogen Apartments / heri&salli

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 4 of 23
© Paul Ott photografiert | Forum am Seebogen Apartments / heri&salli

Haas Haus / Hans Hollein

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 6 of 23
Courtesy of ArchDaily | Haas Haus | Hans Hollein

Majolikahaus / Otto Wagner

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 22 of 23
Courtesy of Archdaily | Majolikahaus / Otto Wagner

Florasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 18 of 23
© Bruno Klomfar | Florasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz

Housing in Anton-Schall-Gasse / trans_city / Christian Aulinger, Mark Gilbert

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 2 of 23
© Daniel Hawelka | Housing in Anton-Schall-Gasse / trans_city / Christian Aulinger, Mark Gilbert

Wotruba Church / Fritz Wotruba

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 14 of 23
© Denis Esakov | Wotruba Church

Hundertwasser House 

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 15 of 23
via Flickr | Alexandre Prevot | Hundertwasser House

IKEA Store / Querkraft

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 5 of 23
Courtesy of Heauslar | Ikea Store

DC Towers I / Dominique Perrault Architecture

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 13 of 23
© Michael Nagl | DC Towers I

Library and Learning Centre University of Economics Vienna / Zaha Hadid Architects

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 3 of 23
© Roland Halbe | Library and Learning Centre University of Economics Vienna

Departments Of Law And Central Administration / CRAB Studio

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 16 of 23
© Ronald Kreimel | Dept of Law and Central Administration

Vienna's Gasometer Buildings 

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 19 of 23
via Shutterstock | KM-Photography | Viennas Gasometer buidlings

The Rathaus / Friedrich Schmidt 

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 20 of 23
via Shutterstock | leoks | Rathaus

St. Peter’s Church

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 21 of 23
via Shutterstock | Mistervlad | St Peters Church

Karl Marx Hof / Karl Ehn

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 11 of 23
via Wikimedia | Karl Marx Hof

Spittelau Viaducts / Zaha Hadid Architects

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 12 of 23
via Wikimedia | Spittelau Viaducts / Zaha Hadid

Secession Building / Joseph Maria Olbrich

Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles - Image 23 of 23
via Shutterstock | Andrew Moore | Secession Building

Nour Fakharany
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles" 27 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010251/viennas-architectural-evolution-21-landmarks-spanning-baroque-secession-and-contemporary-styles> ISSN 0719-8884

