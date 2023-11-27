Vienna's Architectural Evolution: 21 Landmarks Spanning Baroque, Secession, and Contemporary Styles

Often referred to as the “City of Music,” Vienna stands as a living testament to architectural evolution across centuries. Bring together an array of styles, ranging from the grandeur of Baroque palaces to the innovative Art Nouveau designs and the Vienna Secession movement, visitors are drawn to the city for its architectural marvels. Vienna's eventful past is reflected in its architectural landscape, which has withstood wars, imperial expansions, and the changes of numerous artistic trends while managing to maintain its unique identity as a symbol of resilience and reinvention.

From Adolf Loos, whose radical ideas challenged the trends of his time, to Otto Wagner, a pioneer of Viennese Modernism, Vienna's architectural legacy continued to evolve. Fast-forwarding to contemporary times, Vienna's skyline bears the mark of internationally renowned architects like Zaha Hadid, whose fluid and futuristic designs push the boundaries of architecture. Hadid's work, including the Library and Learning Center at the University of Economics and Business, offers a dynamic contrast to the city's historic landscape. Moreover, firms like CRAB Studio, founded by Sir Peter Cook and Gavin Robotham, bring experimentalism to Vienna's architecture, infusing contemporary concepts into the urban fabric. These architects and firms contribute to Vienna's architectural richness, adding new chapters to its storied history while honoring its innovation and artistic legacy.

+ 18

Read on to discover 21 of Vienna's architectural attractions.

Related Article Between Geometric Shapes and Raw Materials: The Case of Brutalism in Italy

The Metropolitan Apartments / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

Library and Seminar Centre BOKU Vienna / SWAP Architekten + DELTA

Refurbishment Philips-Haus / Josef Weichenberger Architects

Haas Haus / Hans Hollein

Majolikahaus / Otto Wagner

Florasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz

Wotruba Church / Fritz Wotruba

Hundertwasser House

IKEA Store / Querkraft

DC Towers I / Dominique Perrault Architecture

Departments Of Law And Central Administration / CRAB Studio

Vienna's Gasometer Buildings

The Rathaus / Friedrich Schmidt

St. Peter’s Church

Karl Marx Hof / Karl Ehn

Secession Building / Joseph Maria Olbrich

You can visit our list of Architecture City Guides.