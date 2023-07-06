Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Austria
  5. Florasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz

Florasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz

Save
Florasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz

Florasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeFlorasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsFlorasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeFlorasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz - Interior Photography, FacadeFlorasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Retail, Residential
Vienna, Austria
  • Team Members: Regina Freimüller-Söllinger, Florian Lang, Marion Platzgummer, Andrei Olaru, Neda Afazel, Laura Scharf, Florian Jürke, Maria Walter, Jakub Smagacz
  • Project Partner: Studio Vlay Streeruwitz
  • Execution Planning: AKF ZT GmbH
  • City: Vienna
  • Country: Austria
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Florasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bruno Klomfar

Text description provided by the architects. How do you create a space that is both urban in density and rural in character in the midst of two highways? That is exactly what Florasdorfer Spitz aims to incorporate: to create an environment that truly embodies the claim "city meets village." To meet this challenge, four specific qualities were identified and integrated into the project: the specifics of Florasdorf's typology, the reserve on Pragerstrasse, the attractive eastern side, and the vertical green spaces.

Save this picture!
Florasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bruno Klomfar

The urban structure of the project is based on the historical concept of the perimeter block and is formulated as brackets and dots. The perimeter development encloses a landscaped space whose openness is ensured by the arrangement and orientation of the point type. The possibility of using the vacant lot on the entrance road, i.e. the reserve on Pragerstrasse, allows the continuation of the perimeter development and thus prevents the creation of inland space fronts.

Save this picture!
Florasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Bruno Klomfar
Save this picture!
Florasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz - Image 19 of 24
1st Floor Plan

Florasdorfer Spitz forms the southern tip of the peripheral development and represents a prominent edge to the street. It simultaneously serves as a communicative edge, due to the orientation of the private outdoor spaces and the base. The textured surfaces of the precast concrete elements create an interesting interplay of light and shadow. Inside Florasdorfer Spitz are terraces, loggias, and balconies that are oriented toward the quiet interior.

Save this picture!
Florasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bruno Klomfar

To maximize this open space, a high density of functions was achieved in the Spitz. In addition to a local grocery store, commercial space, 147 apartments, and 39 boarding rooms, there are community rooms and bicycle and stroller rooms on each floor. Flexible apartment floor plans allow residents to adapt to changing needs. Separate apartment entrances offer the option of separating work and living or eventually creating guest flats and enabling intergenerational living.

Save this picture!
Florasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Handrail
© Bruno Klomfar
Save this picture!
Florasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bruno Klomfar
Save this picture!
Florasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz - Image 22 of 24
Section - East

The east side of the project features an existing green strip that serves as an active green filter and provides sound protection up to a height of 15 meters. A vertical garden carpet creates an additional buffer and brings the feeling of a garden to all floors. The height limit of 15 meters is defined by the tree canopy and the highway. Below it are sheltered interior spaces with greenery, while above the horizon and expansive views extend.

Save this picture!
Florasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Bruno Klomfar

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Katsushikastraße 1, 1210 Wien, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Freimüller Söllinger Architektur
Office
Studio Vlay Streeruwitz
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureRetailBuildingsResidentialAustria

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureRetailBuildingsResidentialAustria
Cite: "Florasdorfer Spitz Building / Freimüller Söllinger Architektur + Studio Vlay Streeruwitz" 06 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003578/florasdorfer-spitz-building-freimuller-sollinger-architektur-plus-studio-vlay-streeruwitz> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags