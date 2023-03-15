Submit a Project Advertise
  Forum am Seebogen Apartments / heri&salli

Forum am Seebogen Apartments / heri&salli

Forum am Seebogen Apartments / heri&salli

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments
Wien, Austria
  • COMPETITION TEAM : David Florez, Chaido Kaproulia
  • PROJECT TEAM : Rumena Trendafilova, Kristyna Sevcikova, Tynn Chao, David Florez
  • Client : familienwohnbau
  • City : Wien
  • Country : Austria
Forum am Seebogen Apartments / heri&salli - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Paul Ott photografiert

Text description provided by the architects. With the contribution „Forum am Seebogen“ the architectural studio heri&salli was able to win the concept competition for the “Townhouse open to different usages” in Aspern-Seestadt. The building complex will emerge on the 800 m2 building site H7A in the quarter “Am Seebogen” in the new Vienna district “Seestadt”.

Forum am Seebogen Apartments / heri&salli - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Paul Ott photografiert
Forum am Seebogen Apartments / heri&salli - Image 22 of 31
Floor Plan

In collaboration with a company that builds family homes, art:phalanx-agency for culture and urbanity, landscape architecture Paisagista Liz Zimmermann and Strobl Bau GmbH, a heterogenic project, where living, working and imparting of culture form a fruitful symbiotic relationship, was developed. With a special focus on the potential of modular system design, a contemporary prototype was created. The objective is to build in a short construction time and with a relatively low cost a high-quality living space.

Forum am Seebogen Apartments / heri&salli - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Paul Ott photografiert

The permeable podium zone is designed as a forum open to different usage that fulfills a very central location general functions of the building site and possesses to a great extent a public character. As a central regulator to revive the district, the ground floor is procedurally programmed.

Forum am Seebogen Apartments / heri&salli - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Paul Ott photografiert
Forum am Seebogen Apartments / heri&salli - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Facade, Beam, Brick, Deck
© Paul Ott photografiert

It s a temporary platform for artists and cultural workers that in the long run can become an established cultural institution as well as a temporary hotspot for IBA_Wien 2022; by means of an innovative exposition area and an outdoor city model the development of “Seestadt” can be experienced in a playful way. Along with the attractive outdoor facilities, the forum creates a functional entity that in the transition towards the lakeside promenade invites a visit, a longer stay, and a dialogue.

Forum am Seebogen Apartments / heri&salli - Interior Photography, Facade, Glass, Windows
© Paul Ott photografiert

On the upper floors, various combinations of prefabricated basic modules of different housing typologies are created. Output modules, extensions, spaces that can be connected if required and terraces offer a variety of possibilities. Small entities can be used as mini-labs,  micro-working units, or shared infrastructure, they are integrated in the structure in the same way as a big area for activity-based-working on the top floor.

Forum am Seebogen Apartments / heri&salli - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Paul Ott photografiert

Address:Seestadt, 1220 Wien, Austria

heri&salli
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsAustria

Cite: "Forum am Seebogen Apartments / heri&salli" 15 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997971/forum-am-seebogen-apartments-heri-and-salli> ISSN 0719-8884

