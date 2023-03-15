Forum am Seebogen Apartments / heri&salli

+ 26

COMPETITION TEAM : David Florez, Chaido Kaproulia

PROJECT TEAM : Rumena Trendafilova, Kristyna Sevcikova, Tynn Chao, David Florez

Client : familienwohnbau

City : Wien

Country : Austria

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. With the contribution „Forum am Seebogen“ the architectural studio heri&salli was able to win the concept competition for the “Townhouse open to different usages” in Aspern-Seestadt. The building complex will emerge on the 800 m2 building site H7A in the quarter “Am Seebogen” in the new Vienna district “Seestadt”.

In collaboration with a company that builds family homes, art:phalanx-agency for culture and urbanity, landscape architecture Paisagista Liz Zimmermann and Strobl Bau GmbH, a heterogenic project, where living, working and imparting of culture form a fruitful symbiotic relationship, was developed. With a special focus on the potential of modular system design, a contemporary prototype was created. The objective is to build in a short construction time and with a relatively low cost a high-quality living space.

The permeable podium zone is designed as a forum open to different usage that fulfills a very central location general functions of the building site and possesses to a great extent a public character. As a central regulator to revive the district, the ground floor is procedurally programmed.

It s a temporary platform for artists and cultural workers that in the long run can become an established cultural institution as well as a temporary hotspot for IBA_Wien 2022; by means of an innovative exposition area and an outdoor city model the development of “Seestadt” can be experienced in a playful way. Along with the attractive outdoor facilities, the forum creates a functional entity that in the transition towards the lakeside promenade invites a visit, a longer stay, and a dialogue.

On the upper floors, various combinations of prefabricated basic modules of different housing typologies are created. Output modules, extensions, spaces that can be connected if required and terraces offer a variety of possibilities. Small entities can be used as mini-labs, micro-working units, or shared infrastructure, they are integrated in the structure in the same way as a big area for activity-based-working on the top floor.