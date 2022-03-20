We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Austria
  5. Housing in Anton-Schall-Gasse / trans_city / Christian Aulinger, Mark Gilbert

Housing in Anton-Schall-Gasse / trans_city / Christian Aulinger, Mark Gilbert

Save this project
Housing in Anton-Schall-Gasse / trans_city / Christian Aulinger, Mark Gilbert

© Daniel Hawelka© Daniel Hawelka© Daniel Hawelka© Daniel Hawelka+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Vienna, Austria
  • Project Architect / Competition & Design : Matthias Brandmaier
  • Assistant Architect / Competition & Design : Tana Kubikova
  • Project Manager / Realisation : Markus Steiner
  • Assistant Architect / Realisation : Manuel Pawelka
  • Rainwater Management : DI Karl Grimm
  • Site Area : 3.870 m2
  • Gross Floor Area  : 3.872 m2
  • FAR : 1,00
  • Built Footprint : 1.440 m2
  • Client : SiedlungsUNION Gemeinnützige Wohnungs- u. Siedlungsgen.m.b.H
  • City : Vienna
  • Country : Austria
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Daniel Hawelka
© Daniel Hawelka

Text description provided by the architects. Housing in Anton-Schall-Gasse is social housing located on the edge of Vienna’s Floridsdorf district, a place where the city melts into the countryside. This project infuses affordable architecture into a dexterous, strikingly sculptural solution for an extraordinary site. To the north, the parcel faces onto the wooded pastures surrounding the Marchfeld Canal, a waterway built in the latter 20th century for agricultural irrigation. To the south lies the Ernst-Theumer-Hof – a very charming, 1980’s housing-estate with a long, green common at its center. ASG’ s two differently sized blocks form an eye-catching apex for the Theumer-Hof while they delineate a strong, stunningly articulated edge towards the park-like pastures.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Hawelka
© Daniel Hawelka
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The project develops out of this park-side edge. Its long, northwest-facing front is given a serrated facade to enhance natural lighting and optimize views. This saw-toothed configuration becomes the organizing principle for the estate. It generates an offset grid that locates structural axes, subdivides space, organizes the sky-lit corridors, and creates distinctive floorplans with an unusually high ratio of the exterior wall to floor space.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Hawelka
© Daniel Hawelka

Sets of curved balconies – extrapolated from the grid – provide the apartments with outdoor space and lend the architecture its expressive note. Exacting planning and the application of cutting-edge building technology reduced construction costs for the building's shell. Exterior carrying walls are built from robot-assembled, prefabricated brick walls, and the project's grid is precisely coordinated with industry-standard dimensions for poured-in-place shuttering.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Hawelka
© Daniel Hawelka
Save this picture!
© Daniel Hawelka
© Daniel Hawelka

The economical construction of the building’s shell is enriched by high-quality handwork and detailing. The curves of the balconies are precise and smooth; their surfaces are rendered in a combed stucco that plays in the light. Subtly contrasting, alternating bands of smooth and combed stucco accentuate the sculptural lines of the building. Patterned surfaces of glazed ceramic bricks highlight the building's entries and enliven the central court of the ensemble.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Hawelka
© Daniel Hawelka

Importantly, ASG is a climatically responsible and use-neutral building that consumes a minimum of energy from fossil-fuel sources. Groundwater heat-pumps, powered by Vienna’s highly ecological electric grid (81% of electricity from renewable sources Austria-wide), use component-activated concrete floor decks to heat in winter and cool in summer. This seasonal heating /cooling cycle ensures that the local ground-water temperature remains constant.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Warm water is provided by rooftop solar panels, supported by electric boilers for peak usage and overcast days. The simple and cost-effective construction produces a loft-like building shell that is subdivided using drywall partitions. This system can be economically retrofitted for a variety of uses without affecting the buildings’ structural integrity. This endows the edifice with great programmatic resilience and ensures an extended – and therefore ecologically sensible – usable life cycle.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Hawelka
© Daniel Hawelka

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1210 Vienna, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
trans_city / Christian Aulinger, Mark Gilbert
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsAustria
Cite: "Housing in Anton-Schall-Gasse / trans_city / Christian Aulinger, Mark Gilbert" 20 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978746/housing-in-anton-schall-gasse-trans-city-christian-aulinger-mark-gilbert> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream