World
  ArchDaily
  Articles
  Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2

How to design livable spaces, making the most of the available square meters? Currently, the design of housing in major urban centers is often linked to finding ways to optimize interior spaces, integrate environments for better lighting and ventilation, and establish a connection with the outdoors. According to the needs of its inhabitants, project requirements, and often construction costs, architecture professionals seek to provide flexibility, spaciousness, and adaptability to spaces through renovations, transformations, and more, which provide good living conditions and consider the possible changes that future generations may have to face.

The application of movable enclosures, along with built-in and movable furniture, or the mixture of materials and colors, are just some of the strategies that play a leading role in contemporary domestic architecture, where the goal is to achieve comfort for residents in small proportions and dimensions. After reviewing our project library, we have selected around 20 examples of apartments located throughout the Spanish territory, whose layout and floor area do not exceed 100 square meters.

Seven Lives Housing / Anna & Eugeni Bach

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Area: 40 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 38 of 41
Seven Lives Housing / Anna & Eugeni Bach. Image © Eugeni Bach
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 39 of 41
Seven Lives Housing / Anna & Eugeni Bach. Floor plan - 2nd level.

House Transformation in Lavapiés / KRI

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Area: 41 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 12 of 41
House Transformation in Lavapiés / KRI. Image © Pablo Gómez Ogando
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 13 of 41
House Transformation in Lavapiés / KRI. Gif - Plan.

House Renovation in Calabria Street / AMOO

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Area: 47 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 20 of 41
House Renovation in Calabria Street / AMOO. Image © José Hevia
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 21 of 41
House Renovation in Calabria Street / AMOO. Floor plan - After.

Palos Apartment / fama(sss)

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Area: 47 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 28 of 41
Palos Apartment / fama(sss). Image © Amores Pictures
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 29 of 41
Palos Apartment / fama(sss). Floor plan.

Olivar House / Matteo Ferrari

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Area: 60 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 18 of 41
Olivar House / Matteo Ferrari. Image © Asier Rua
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 19 of 41
Olivar House / Matteo Ferrari. Floor plans.

Providencia House / AMOO | Aureli Mora + Omar Ornaque

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Area: 60 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 22 of 41
Providencia House / AMOO | Aureli Mora + Omar Ornaque. Image © José Hevia
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 23 of 41
Providencia House / AMOO | Aureli Mora + Omar Ornaque. Floor plan - After.

San Clemente Apartment / Jorge Díaz Estudio

  • Location: Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
  • Area: 70 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 16 of 41
San Clemente Apartment / Jorge Díaz Estudio. Image © Flavio Dorta
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 17 of 41
San Clemente Apartment / Jorge Díaz Estudio. Floor plan - Reform.

Apartamento PSDL19 / EstudioReciente

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Area: 70 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 8 of 41
Apartamento PSDL19 / EstudioReciente. Image © Germán Saíz
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 9 of 41
Apartamento PSDL19 / EstudioReciente. Floor plan.

Acuerdo House / Positive Livings

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Area: 70 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 40 of 41
Acuerdo House / Positive Livings. Image © Mercedes Perez
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 41 of 41
Acuerdo House / Positive Livings. Floor plan.

Casa PeKe / Jorge Díaz Estudio

  • Location: San Sebastián de La Gomera, Spain
  • Area: 74 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 34 of 41
Casa PeKe / Jorge Díaz Estudio. Image © Flavio Dorta
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 35 of 41
Casa PeKe / Jorge Díaz Estudio. Floor plan - Reform.

Reform P-651 / SUAV

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Area: 75 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 6 of 41
Reform P-651 / SUAV. Image © Milena Villalba
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 7 of 41
Reform P-651 / SUAV. Reform floor plan.

Reform Santa Àgata / Bonell+Dòriga

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Area: 76 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 10 of 41
Reform Santa Àgata / Bonell+Dòriga. Image © Bonell+Dòriga
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 11 of 41
Reform Santa Àgata / Bonell+Dòriga. Project floor plan.

House Renovation in Cal Drapaire / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Area: 78 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 2 of 41
House Renovation in Cal Drapaire / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes. Image © Judith Casas Sayós
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 3 of 41
House Renovation in Cal Drapaire / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes. Floor plan - Today. Image

SMM Penthouse / Anna Solaz - Estudi d'Arquitectura + CRUX arquitectos

  • Location: Valencia, Spain
  • Area: 80 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 32 of 41
SMM Penthouse / Anna Solaz - Estudi d'Arquitectura + CRUX arquitectos. Image © Milena Villalba
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 33 of 41
SMM Penthouse / Anna Solaz - Estudi d'Arquitectura + CRUX arquitectos. Floor plan.

Housing Reform M04 / MINIMO

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Area: 80 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 26 of 41
Housing Reform M04 / MINIMO. Image © Davit Ruiz
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 27 of 41
Housing Reform M04 / MINIMO. Floor plan.

Vivienda EMB / mome.estudio

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Area: 81 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 4 of 41
Vivienda EMB / mome.estudio. Image © hiperfocal
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 5 of 41
Vivienda EMB / mome.estudio. Floor plan - Project.

Rio House / HANGHAR

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Area: 85 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 14 of 41
Rio House / HANGHAR. Image © Luis Díaz Díaz
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 15 of 41
Rio House / HANGHAR. Floor plan.

Casa 1 solana para 2 terrazas / Puerto y Martín Arquitectos

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Area: 85 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 36 of 41
Casa 1 solana para 2 terrazas / Puerto y Martín Arquitectos. Image © Javier de Paz García
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 37 of 41
Casa 1 solana para 2 terrazas / Puerto y Martín Arquitectos. Floor plan - After.

A&A Apartment / LoCa Studio

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Area: 93 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 24 of 41
A&A Apartment / LoCa Studio. Image © Pol Viladoms
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 25 of 41
A&A Apartment / LoCa Studio. Floor plan.

Apartment in the Heart of Poblenou / m-i-r-a architecture

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Area: 97 m²

Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 30 of 41
Apartment in the Heart of Poblenou / m-i-r-a architecture. Image © Del Rio Bani
Apartments in Spain: 20 Examples with less than 100 m2 - Image 31 of 41
Apartment in the Heart of Poblenou / m-i-r-a architecture. Floor plan.

Top #Tags