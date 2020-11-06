Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
A&A Apartment / LoCa Studio

A&A Apartment / LoCa Studio

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Barcelona, Spain
  • Lead Architects:Daniel Lorenzo, Carlota Casanova
  • Design Team:Aina Alemany, Giorgos Lazaridis, Dario Mantovani
  • Construction:RMR retail - Artenfusta
  • City:Barcelona
  • Country:Spain
© Pol Viladoms
Text description provided by the architects. Designed for a young couple who likes to share the best moments together, the proposal for the common space in this apartment was key. The starting point was to free the house they acquired from the excessive original subdivisions to take advantage of the long façade of the building, located in the corner of the block. Also, during the designing process, a generous interior height is revealed behind the false ceilings and thus, enhance through tall inside carpentries.

© Pol Viladoms
Plan
© Pol Viladoms
In the access, in the center of the house, the kitchen is placed fused with the living room to seize the natural light entering from the widen façade. The dorms situated in the sides, are connected through the bathroom, by a doble carpentry system, that also facilitates circular movements. The working space required by the owners is sheltered in one side, within the main open space, below a window that provides natural light on the desktop. Constructively, the project is solved using timber and dry walls for divisions and carpentries. A little scale work, accurate and precise in the details.

© Pol Viladoms
Axo
© Pol Viladoms
The free height to the slab, the use of light colors, the location of the rooms in the sides to free the façade carpentries, the cross circulations and the enhance of the natural light inside, succeed on distorting the space perception to achieve the project goal: a house that seems bigger than it is.

© Pol Viladoms
Image
© Pol Viladoms
Project location

Address:Carrer de Vilardell, 20, 08014 Barcelona, Spain

LoCa Studio
