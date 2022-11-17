San Clemente Apartment / Jorge Díaz Estudio

+ 11

Collaborators : Julia Fariña Masset, María Laura Ortega

City : Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Transformation operations on existing homes have become, in recent years, one of the main fields of action for architecture studios, especially for those who are taking their first steps in a professional landscape as complex as the current one. This small apartment is located in the downtown area of the city of Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Its elevated corner position next to an ensemble of heritage buildings gives it views over the city and nearby mountains.

The house, in its previous state, responded to a typology of little interest; very compartmentalized, with small rooms organized through a dark and narrow corridor. Starting from a program defined by the property that required two bedrooms, we opted for a simple strategy: to compact the service spaces and the bedrooms to free up space in the common areas. This way, the distribution of the house is modified, relocating the kitchen, and making it part of the new living-dining room. A continuous and bright corner space that offers views of the surrounding landscape is achieved.

During the analysis phase, we discovered some concrete hanging beams that remained hidden in cladding and cabinets. Their presence was such that we chose not only to show them devoid of coverings, but they helped to structure the new organization of the house. A continuous cladding of birch wood differentiates the private areas from the common ones and allows us to solve the access doors and storage spaces with the same material.

A 20x20 cm hydraulic pavement has been chosen, placed at 45º, reminiscent of the floors of popular housing in the neighborhood. In addition, some Carrara marble bands are added that reproduce the structural scheme of the hanging beams and mark the transition between the different uses. Finally, blue velvet curtains were incorporated that allow the rooms to be darkened or made independent, offering a theatrical aspect to the whole. A very limited intervention in dimensions and budget, which tries to create a pleasant and warm place in which to live from simplicity.