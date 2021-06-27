We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Spain
  5. House Transformation in Lavapiés / KRI

House Transformation in Lavapiés / KRI

Save this project
House Transformation in Lavapiés / KRI

© Pablo Gómez Ogando© Pablo Gómez Ogando© Pablo Gómez Ogando© Pablo Gómez Ogando+ 11

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments, Renovation
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: KRI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  441 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Pablo Gómez Ogando
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Finsa, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Persianas Barcelona, Robert McNeel & Associates
  • Lead Architect: Gonzalo Peña
  • Design Team:Aranzazu Mier
  • City:Madrid
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Pablo Gómez Ogando
© Pablo Gómez Ogando

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is located on the ground floor of a building and opens onto a large patio between party walls. According to the plan of Madrid by Tomas Lopez in 1785, the apartment building is built on top of a former lead factory in the old industrial zone in the district of Lavapiés. During the construction of the new residential building in 1920, part of the structure and slabs from the factory were recycled for reuse in the ground floor of the new building.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Gómez Ogando
© Pablo Gómez Ogando

Save this picture!
© Pablo Gómez Ogando
© Pablo Gómez Ogando

The recently realized apartment transformation removes partition walls and false plaster ceilings, revealing the previously concealed Catalan vaults and amplifying the living space.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Gómez Ogando
© Pablo Gómez Ogando

The main space contains the kitchen, dining, and living room programs in a single, open space.  The kitchen functions as a place for socializing, and challenges the traditional hierarchy of kitchen as an enclosed, service space.  

Save this picture!
© Pablo Gómez Ogando
© Pablo Gómez Ogando

This subversion is highlighted through the fabrication of single, polished brass kitchen piece, which reflects and illuminates the central living area.  New wall openings in the facade establish an interior-exterior relationship, further expanding the use of the living space for inhabitants.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Gómez Ogando
© Pablo Gómez Ogando

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lavapies neighborhood, Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KRI
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "House Transformation in Lavapiés / KRI" [Transformación de vivienda en patio de medianera de Lavapiés / KRI] 27 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964011/house-transformation-in-lavapies-kri> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream