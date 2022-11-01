Olivar House / Matteo Ferrari

Submit a Project Advertise
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Matteo Ferrari
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a traditional “Madrilenian Corrala” building, find a place this two-level apartment is bounded by a façade and an inner courtyard with a historic character.

The distribution is organic and characterized by the succession of consecutive spaces; the central partition has been altered respecting the same proportions of the façade openings and forming two lowered arches in the traditional style.

The intervention aims to generate a lighting and visual connection to provide the sensation of spatial openness and to connect with the outside world. The natural light sources are thus visible from all points of the house, generating an atmosphere characterized by nuances of light and soft shadows.

The light flows through the space, changing its intensity according to the room and in harmony with the circadian rhythm: the living room is flooded with natural light, the kitchen in a subtle shadow, and the bedroom is distinguished by a relaxing atmosphere.

The kitchen is set around a sculptural central table: the main character where the daily actions take place.

The atmosphere changes its tone in the bathroom with ochre colors and a curtain inspired by the skin's tactile sensations. Made of nylon, it brings a sense of warmth and dynamism to the space, establishing a dialogue with the artwork at the back of the room.

Address:Madrid, Spain

