World
  Acuerdo House / Positive Livings

Save
Acuerdo House / Positive Livings - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
Acuerdo House / Positive Livings - Interior Photography, Door
Acuerdo House / Positive Livings - Interior Photography, Windows
Acuerdo House / Positive Livings - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments, Renovation, Sustainability
Madrid, Spain
  Architects: Positive Livings
  Area: 753 ft²
  Year: 2020
  Photographs
    Photographs: Mercedes Perez
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Hager, Ikea, Cubro, De Eekhoorn, Hudson Reed, Humetek, La Redoute, Larinto, Luciolé, Mister Wils, Sklum, Superhermetic, Zara Home
  Collaborators: Alba Castillón, Rebeca Guardiola
  Builder: Aldea Medievo + Aucay
  City: Madrid
  Country: Spain
More Specs
Acuerdo House / Positive Livings - Interior Photography, Door
© Mercedes Perez

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a building constructed in 1893 by the architect Juan Bautista Lázaro. It is a building with a mixed structure of load-bearing walls and slabs with a metallic structure and partitioned vaults (volta catalana) introduced by the architect in Madrid after his time in Barcelona in 1888. The building, with its corral structure, is partially protected, including the façade and main staircase.

Acuerdo House / Positive Livings - Interior Photography, Door
© Mercedes Perez

Located in an old protected corrala (a type of housing found in old Madrid), the 70 m2 dwelling, maintains the original free height of 4 metres in its entire surface, giving it a unique character. The superb interior volume is presented empty with no additions. With a parallelepiped floor plan, it is situated with a 6.35 m front to the main façade and a depth, facing the courtyard of the corrala of 12.70m. This, guarantees double east/west orientation and cross ventilation. 

Acuerdo House / Positive Livings - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Mercedes Perez
Acuerdo House / Positive Livings - Plan
Plan
Acuerdo House / Positive Livings - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Mercedes Perez

The project was born with the idea of ridding the house of all the layers that, throughout its life, have been added to it and leaving it empty as a container. Once it has been emptied, the interior is arranged by a single element in the form of a fitted wall. This single element is placed slightly rotated regarding the main party walls. This gesture achieves two things. The first is to enlarge the public area of the dwelling and the second to act as a boundary between the public and the private. 

Acuerdo House / Positive Livings - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Mercedes Perez
Acuerdo House / Positive Livings - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Mercedes Perez

Intentionally, this new equipped wall is 2.70 m high and does not reach up to 4m from the roof, which guarantees the spatial continuity in the house. In this way, the concept of an empty container is not lost. 

Acuerdo House / Positive Livings - Interior Photography, Windows
© Mercedes Perez

The refurbishment of the house has been carried out according to energy and sustainability criteria using ecological breathable paints, the incorporation of low-emission Climalit glass in the original wooden windows and the construction of an insulated and waterproofed floor slab to guarantee interior comfort. In addition to this, the walls of the house with monolithic granite plinth on the main façade of more than 70 cm guarantee unbeatable thermal inertia. 

Acuerdo House / Positive Livings - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Mercedes Perez
Acuerdo House / Positive Livings - Interior Photography, Door
© Mercedes Perez
Acuerdo House / Positive Livings - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Mercedes Perez

On a program level, the house has a large, bright living-dining room with large windows to the outside, a fully equipped kitchen and a bathroom with shower and toilet. The corridor distributes the bathroom and the two bedrooms facing the large inner courtyard of access and enjoyment of the house. The whole house has 4 metres of free height and is fully accessible as there are no steps from the entrance door to the building.  

Acuerdo House / Positive Livings - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© Mercedes Perez

The property is located in the neighbourhood of Conde Duque, very close to the mythical Plaza de las Comendadoras, where the convent that gives its name is located, and the Conde Duque Cultural Centre.

Acuerdo House / Positive Livings - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Mercedes Perez

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Madrid, Spain

Positive Livings
Brick

Cite: "Acuerdo House / Positive Livings" [Casa acuerdo / Positive Livings] 21 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992466/acuerdo-house-positive-livings> ISSN 0719-8884

