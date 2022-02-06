Apartamento PSDL19 / EstudioReciente

+ 19

Design Team: Gerónimo Galli, Belén Ruíz Arenas

Drawings: Andrés Yeah

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on the third floor of a unique building built in 1927 by the architect Luis Ferrero. In chamfer and with 5 balconies to the street, the house was distributed in 2 small rooms, dining room, living room, kitchen, and bathroom. In contrast to the regionalist style of the building's façade, the inspiration for the interior project was the Sonneveld House (Rottherdam 1930), due to the use of color and materials in the different rooms. The new distribution aims to give priority to spaces with an obvious social function, uniting the dining room, living room, and kitchen in a single 45m2 room. This space is characterized by being the only one whose walls have a neutral, light beige base. For the floor, a green-based lime mortar is chosen. This floor, together with the metal pillars, the partition curtain, and part of the furniture, manage to generate a dynamic space where color is strongly present, but only occasionally.

The integration of the kitchen stands out in this space. Which is very present, but is partially hidden behind a mirror totem that houses tall furniture such as the refrigerator, oven, and pantry. This element also helps to hide the stove and the sink so that they are not visible from the living room. A double circulation is generated that allows the kitchen to be functionally integrated with the dining room, but let's only see what interests us. Taking advantage of the free height of 2.8m and to create a greater feeling of spaciousness, the bathroom together with the storage in the entrance is solved within a lower volume. The materiality of this new volume interacts with the living room and the kitchen. The paneling, in cherry wood, hides the access to the bathroom and the doors of two closets. The bathroom is distributed in such a way that the toilet and the shower are almost hidden from the sink, thus allowing their simultaneous use. This space is conceived in a blue with a green base in the same shade as the intense green of the entrance with which it is directly related. Playing with the different color relationships between the rooms, the ceiling is the same color as the walls of the room, but in a high-gloss finish, which generates an interesting interaction with the natural light that comes from the large window overlooking the patio.

Finally, the bedroom, the warmest and most welcoming space in the house, is where the use of color becomes the protagonist. In this refuge space, the blue color of the carpet on the floor blends with the green of the custom-made wardrobes, the terracotta of the bedding, and the maroon of the bedside tables. Thanks to the warm color of the walls and the use of indirect light, a sense of continuity is achieved that helps rest.