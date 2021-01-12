Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Spain
  5. Palos Apartment / fama(sss)

Palos Apartment / fama(sss)

Save this project
Palos Apartment / fama(sss)

© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures+ 18

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments, Renovation
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: fama(sss)
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  505 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Azulejos Peña, Cerámica Antiga, JNF España, Robert McNeel & Associates, Roca, Tres Griferías
  • Lead Architect:Jorge Borondo
  • Design Team:Jorge Borondo
  • City:Madrid
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures
© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures

Text description provided by the architects. The project, located in the Arganzuela district of Madrid, is the renovation of Jaime´s small and haggard apartment, compartmentalized in narrow rooms, with high ceilings, thin partitions and even thinner windows.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures
© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures
© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures

Permanent collaboration with Jaime and the ideas considered throughout the shared creative process allowed for a productive discussion on how to articulate a single domestic room without any partitions. From the beginning the main goal was to achieve a natural and fluid movement around agreed or spontaneous landmarks, originating from the speed that comes from the relations between the body and the space, rather than from the imposition of walls and doors. 

Save this picture!
© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures
© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures

Every partition was therefore demolished, and once the original conditions were reinforced and isolated, we decided to host a central volume standing at barely two and a half meters high. The volume articulates the quotidian rehearsal around the room while concentrating all the humid areas at the center of the apartment, serving as a bathroom and as a kitchen.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures
© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures

The volume is rotated 10 degrees in the xy axis in order to generate different intensities around it and different connections from it. Once inside, the side of the shower has a door that faces the bedroom and a window, whereas the access to the toilet is located in the more intimate corner of the room. 

Save this picture!
© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures
© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures
Save this picture!
© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures
© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures

A triangular platform was built above the entrance to the apartment in order to generate a threshold feeling, serving as well as a storage space.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures
© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures

The materiality and the textures were considered a fundamental tool to reflect the fluid age of the space and time in the apartment. All the original textures on the walls and ceiling remain, except those that were panelled with plasterboards and isolation. The scars remaining from the demolition of the partitions were painted over in white and the inner and outer surfaces of the central volume display two kinds of white cement finishings, laying out different shades of the material.
Now its up to Jaime to continue with the project.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures
© Alberto Amores / Amores Pictures

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
fama(sss)
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Palos Apartment / fama(sss)" [Apartamento palos / fama(sss)] 12 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954820/palos-apartment-fama-sss> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream