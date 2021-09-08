We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Spain
  5. Seven Lives Housing / Anna & Eugeni Bach

Seven Lives Housing / Anna & Eugeni Bach

Save this project
Seven Lives Housing / Anna & Eugeni Bach
Save this picture!
© Eugeni Bach
© Eugeni Bach

© Eugeni Bach© Eugeni Bach© Eugeni Bach© Eugeni Bach+ 36

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments, Residential
Barcelona, Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Eugeni Bach
© Eugeni Bach

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of a small block of three tiny apartments on a plot between established buildings in the old centre of the Horta neighbourhood in Barcelona.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Our first reflection in acting in this sort of urban environment, so characteristic of the city, is to design a proposal that both conserves the character of the neighbourhood while doing so from a contemporary perspective.

Save this picture!
© Eugeni Bach
© Eugeni Bach
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Eugeni Bach
© Eugeni Bach
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
© Eugeni Bach
© Eugeni Bach

In this sense, the façade facing the street is made up of the usual elements and proportions in the neighbourhood: balconies, blinds, baseboards, stucco, etc.  But we give the facade a twist in its details and the simplicity of its elements, with the peculiarity that one of these elements’ escapes from the perimeter of the façade. The effect is, on the one hand, to tie up the neighbouring lot, which is the only one on the street that does not comply with the rules of “good neighbourliness”, as it has one more floor than is allowed. On the other hand, it promotes the open space of the terrace, as another living space for the enjoyment of the neighbours.

Save this picture!
© Eugeni Bach
© Eugeni Bach
Save this picture!
© Eugeni Bach
© Eugeni Bach

The plot is tight in all its dimensions, allowing for an apartment of only 40 m2 per floor.  Given the scarcity of surface, the proposal adds value to the homes through a central space that includes the staircase, kitchen and bathroom. This provides for two equal spaces on both facades, one faces the street and the other the block’s interior patio.

Save this picture!
© Eugeni Bach
© Eugeni Bach

With this solution, we intend to provide a certain indeterminacy in the use of these spaces. They can be set up as a traditional home, with the placement of a double room on one side and a living room on the other, or they can provide for a shared home in the style of a student flat, with two symmetrical spaces.

Save this picture!
© Eugeni Bach
© Eugeni Bach
Save this picture!
Plan - 3rd floor
Plan - 3rd floor
Save this picture!
© Eugeni Bach
© Eugeni Bach

Summing up all of the different combinations, there are seven ways of living in these three houses, seven lives, like seven windows.

Save this picture!
Model
Model

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Carrer d'Horta, 107, 08032 Barcelona, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Anna & Eugeni Bach
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialSpain
Cite: "Seven Lives Housing / Anna & Eugeni Bach" [Viviendas siete vidas / Anna & Eugeni Bach] 08 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968031/seven-lives-housing-anna-and-eugeni-bach> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream