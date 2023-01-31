ArchDaily and the World of Architecture in 2023

As we dive into 2023 and start the Year of the Rabbit, we share with you a few thoughts of what the past year brought to us, and how we prepare for this new season.

During the past year we expanded our network as part of DAAily platforms, and with the future of the built environment as our mission, we became more aware on how to bring it to our daily content, considering how most of the challenges we are facing are converging into it. From the housing and energy crisis, to inequality, migration and war, everything is converging into the built environment, and we cannot abstract ourselves from it.

As architecture becomes a wider issue and more people not only become interested, but want to engage with it in an active way, we took the responsibility to open its black box and build bridges through knowledge by answering the challenging question of What is Good Architecture? in our first book, “The ArchDaily Guide to Good Architecture” together with gestalten.

Our community is not only part of the thousands of projects in our database, where our curators team work hand in hand with offices from around the world, but an active participant in our upcoming Building of the Year Awards, our Visualization Awards, the design for our next trophy, and in our content.

Diverse awards and recognitions showed us a new direction in architecture. From the Pritzker Prize, to the MCHAP, the Lisbon Triennale, the Aga Khan Award, or the EU Mies Award, among others, recognized that the questions of resources, recycling, doing more with less and participatory, bottom up processes is where we should be looking to.

Relevant figures from the world of architecture who passed away made us reflect on their legacy, understanding that behind buildings there are also visions and desires, that along remarkable careers expressed themselves as passion and energy towards a better world through architecture. And as we look back recognizing their legacy, we also look forward by scouting and showcasing the practices who are innovating and reshaping the profession, in our projects section and our New Practices program.

With so many areas of interest that we come across our daily reporting, we’ve learned that it is important to focus. Our monthly Topics have become an instance where our whole team focuses on one particular, critical, forward looking issue to dive deeper and bring valuable knowledge to our community. From the Road to Net Zero Architecture, Democratization of Design, the Future of Building Materials, or this month with Circular Economy in Architecture, during this year we will also focus on topics such as water, decarbonization, technology and globalization – and we are open for submissions.

We are proud to connect and interview with relevant architects and other participants of the world of architecture, and to collaborate with institutions such as UN Habitat, to expand on these global issues.

Diversity has long been a question in our profession, and also within our organization. We are proud that this year we screened our first documentary, a collaboration with Boris Noir and SkyFrame: Women in Architecture – currently selected for the Toronto International Women Film Festival and a semifinalist at the Cannes Indie Shorts Awards. And in 2023 we will continue to focus on diversity at large, and explore new formats to connect with you.

Diversity is also reflected in the events and conferences we participate and attend across the globe, partnering with remarkable institutions. From the Copenhagen Architecture Festival (CAFx), the Dutch Design Week, Model, Concentrico, the Oslo Triennale, the Tallinn Biennial, the Lisbon Triennale, the Chile Biennial, the BIAU, Obra Blanca, the Shenzhen Hong Kong Biennial, to awards such as the MCHAP, the World Architecture Festival, the Arab Architects Award, the World Urban Forum, or the Architecture in Development Global Challenge. And this year will be quite intense, especially in Copenhagen as the World Capital of Architecture, together with the CAFx and the UIA World Congress, the Venice Architecture Biennial, the Sharjah Architecture Triennial, the Milan Design Week and the Salone del Mobile, the Beijing Biennial, the Media Architecture Biennial, and many other events that we will connect you with.

We are thankful for all the support, feedback, guidance and desire to share through our platform, and we will continue to work hard and improve in this exciting future.

Thanks!

David Basulto

Founder & Editor in Chief