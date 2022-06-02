We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Meet the Winners of the 2022 ArchDaily Visualization Award

Meet the Winners of the 2022 ArchDaily Visualization Award

Save this article
Meet the Winners of the 2022 ArchDaily Visualization Award

After 3 weeks of voting, the results are finally in. The ArchDaily Architectural Visualization Award has just selected the winners of its second edition. Out of visualizations submitted from all over the world, 8 winning images were chosen, two for each of the following categories: Exterior, Interior, Conceptual and Real-Time Rendering

Save this picture!

Gathering more than 5000 votes, this award has come to an end. Presented by Enscape the contest aimed to find the most talented individuals, who inspire us and help us visualize the future of our cities and buildings.

Each category has received 2 laureates, one by popular vote and another by its jury. A record number of people have cast their votes selecting the 4 most popular winners. The jury, a team of ArchDaily curators and Enscape specialists, made his own choice, picking one winner per group.

Related Article

Meet the 40 Finalists Selected by the Jury of the ArchDaily Architectural Visualization Award

The ArchDaily Architectural Visualization Award is proudly presented by Enscape, the most intuitive real-time rendering and virtual reality plugin for Revit, SketchUp, Rhino, Archicad, and Vectorworks. Enscape plugs directly into your modeling software, giving you an integrated design and visualization workflow.

To integrate real-time visualization into your design workflow, visit Enscape3d.com and sign up for a free trial.

Discover below the talented selection of winners, from across the world.

Exterior - Popular Vote Winner

O Vão by NATA.ARCHVIZ - Alban Wagener and Paula Valerio

Save this picture!
© NATA.ARCHVIZ - Alban Wagener and Paula Valerio
© NATA.ARCHVIZ - Alban Wagener and Paula Valerio

Exterior - Jury Winner

Structure and Landscape by Tamy Pesinato

Save this picture!
© Tamy Pesinato
© Tamy Pesinato

Interior - Popular Vote Winner

NIKE LAB by Lee Chengwei

Save this picture!
© Lee Cheng Wei
© Lee Cheng Wei

Interior - Jury Winner

Casa Zante by Salvador Martz

Save this picture!
© Salvador Martz
© Salvador Martz

Conceptual - Popular Vote Winner

Freedom Illuminated by the Sun by Alexander Ogranovich for CUUB Studio

Save this picture!
© Alexander Ogranovich for CUUB Studio
© Alexander Ogranovich for CUUB Studio

Conceptual - Jury Winner

Picturesque Campus by Lin Yang and Mengchun Huang

Save this picture!
© Lin Yang and Mengchun Huang
© Lin Yang and Mengchun Huang

Real-Time Rendering - Popular Vote Winner

2022 by INK Architects – Nurlan Kamtiov, Kirill Dokuchayev, Binur Zhiyenaliyeva, Egor Dokuchayev

Save this picture!
© INK Architects: Nurlan Kamtiov, Kirill Dokuchayev, Binur Zhiyenaliyeva, Egor Dokuchayev
© INK Architects: Nurlan Kamtiov, Kirill Dokuchayev, Binur Zhiyenaliyeva, Egor Dokuchayev

Real-Time Rendering - Jury Winner

EXIT by Çeren Arslan

Save this picture!
© Ceren Arslan
© Ceren Arslan

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Diego Hernández
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Diego Hernández. "Meet the Winners of the 2022 ArchDaily Visualization Award" 02 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982975/meet-the-winners-of-the-2022-archdaily-visualization-award> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream