Meet the Winners of the 2022 ArchDaily Visualization Award

After 3 weeks of voting, the results are finally in. The ArchDaily Architectural Visualization Award has just selected the winners of its second edition. Out of visualizations submitted from all over the world, 8 winning images were chosen, two for each of the following categories: Exterior, Interior, Conceptual and Real-Time Rendering

Gathering more than 5000 votes, this award has come to an end. Presented by Enscape the contest aimed to find the most talented individuals, who inspire us and help us visualize the future of our cities and buildings.

Each category has received 2 laureates, one by popular vote and another by its jury. A record number of people have cast their votes selecting the 4 most popular winners. The jury, a team of ArchDaily curators and Enscape specialists, made his own choice, picking one winner per group.

Discover below the talented selection of winners, from across the world.

Exterior - Popular Vote Winner

O Vão by NATA.ARCHVIZ - Alban Wagener and Paula Valerio

Save this picture! © NATA.ARCHVIZ - Alban Wagener and Paula Valerio

Exterior - Jury Winner

Structure and Landscape by Tamy Pesinato

Interior - Popular Vote Winner

NIKE LAB by Lee Chengwei

Interior - Jury Winner

Casa Zante by Salvador Martz

Conceptual - Popular Vote Winner

Freedom Illuminated by the Sun by Alexander Ogranovich for CUUB Studio

Save this picture! © Alexander Ogranovich for CUUB Studio

Conceptual - Jury Winner

Picturesque Campus by Lin Yang and Mengchun Huang

Save this picture! © Lin Yang and Mengchun Huang

Real-Time Rendering - Popular Vote Winner

2022 by INK Architects – Nurlan Kamtiov, Kirill Dokuchayev, Binur Zhiyenaliyeva, Egor Dokuchayev

Save this picture! © INK Architects: Nurlan Kamtiov, Kirill Dokuchayev, Binur Zhiyenaliyeva, Egor Dokuchayev

Real-Time Rendering - Jury Winner

EXIT by Çeren Arslan