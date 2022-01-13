Welcome Designboom! Introducing DAAily Platforms

Today we are happy to share with you the next step into the process that we started in 2020 as Architonic ArchDaily, welcoming Designboom to our group.

When we decided to join Architonic, we saw a big opportunity to combine our expertise on curating projects and products, enriching the quality of the content we deliver to millions of professionals and enthusiasts around the world, with one vision: to help everybody who is part of architecture to do a better job, having a positive impact in our environment.

As complementary platforms we look at this big challenge from each one's lenses: project inspiration, materials knowledge, product research and specification.

Under this perspective it was natural to have a fit with Designboom, a reference for news and trends in the expanded world of design. The freshness of their content is a reflection of their global and diverse community, with “architects, industrial designers, engineers, landscape architects, graphic designers, interior designers, press members, academics, and students interested in the industrial design field and the built urban environment.”

Since today, the three platforms will continue to operate under their own mission and character, their uniqueness that made them your trusted online resource, but taking advantage of our synergies as one group: DAAily Platforms.

Personally I am happy to welcome Birgit and Massimo, founder of Designboom and pioneers of bringing design to the Internet since 1999. I’ve had the opportunity to meet and exchange with them during all these years as part of the online architecture & design community, and their knowledge and passion is unique. Same goes to all the team at Designboom.

Welcome to the new era of DAAily Platforms!

David Basulto

Founder & Editor in Chief