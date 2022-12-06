3D Printing Challenge: Design the ArchDaily Building of the Year Trophy

The ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards is one of the architecture world’s most influential and democratic award series, celebrating the best architecture around the world as chosen by YOU, our readers.

By nominating and voting, you form part of an interdependent, impartial, distributed network of jurors and peers that has consistently helped us highlight architecture of every scale, purpose, and condition, from countries large and small, and architects of all descriptions.

This is why we decided to trust our community in the design of The Building of the Year trophy, in a way to celebrate this community-based award.

We are looking for the best 3D-Print trophy designs that will be displayed at the most influential architecture practices in the world.

The process is simple: Design and model a trophy that celebrates the best architecture in the world, which could be based on the ArchDaily logo, to anything rated to architecture. Your creativity is the limit. The best 10 models will be widely published on ArchDaily and the winner/s will be interviewed about the design process and their vision for 3D printing.

Challenge Guidelines: