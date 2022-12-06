Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture Competitions
  3. 3D Printing Challenge: Design the ArchDaily Building of the Year Trophy

3D Printing Challenge: Design the ArchDaily Building of the Year Trophy

Save
3D Printing Challenge: Design the ArchDaily Building of the Year Trophy

The ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards is one of the architecture world’s most influential and democratic award series, celebrating the best architecture around the world as chosen by YOU, our readers.

By nominating and voting, you form part of an interdependent, impartial, distributed network of jurors and peers that has consistently helped us highlight architecture of every scale, purpose, and condition, from countries large and small, and architects of all descriptions. 

This is why we decided to trust our community in the design of The Building of the Year trophy, in a way to celebrate this community-based award.

We are looking for the best 3D-Print trophy designs that will be displayed at the most influential architecture practices in the world.

Submit your model


The process is simple: Design and model a trophy that celebrates the best architecture in the world, which could be based on the ArchDaily logo, to anything rated to architecture. Your creativity is the limit. The best 10 models will be widely published on ArchDaily and the winner/s will be interviewed about the design process and their vision for 3D printing.

Challenge Guidelines:

  • The challenge is organized by ArchDaily.
  • Anyone in the world can participate, no matter if you are an architect, a student, or just an architecture enthusiast.
  • You can submit up to 3 models.
  • The 3D models should be 3D Printable.
  • All models should be submitted in .STL file, and one view of the model in .JPG for publication.
  • The model should not be larger than 30x30x30cm
  • The trophy should be an original one-piece design.
  • All submissions must be received by January 17th at 10 PM EST
  • The Winner and 9 finalists will be chosen by the ArchDaily Team.
  • All 10 finalists and winners will be widely published on ArchDaily.
  • The winner will be interviewed by the ArchDaily Team and their Trophy distributed to the Winners of the Building of the Year Award.
  • Submissions must be made using the form found on this page.
  • All questions should be submitted through our contact form.

Submit your model


#Tags

Architecture Competitions

This call for submissions was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Call for Submissions" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: ArchDaily Team. "3D Printing Challenge: Design the ArchDaily Building of the Year Trophy" 06 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993328/3d-printing-challenge-design-the-archdaily-building-of-the-year-trophy> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags