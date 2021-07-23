Copenhagen named UNESCO World Capital of Architecture for 2023

Save this picture! Lille Langebro bridge. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj

Following Rio de Janeiro’s inaugural hold of the title, Copenhagen has been named World Capital of Architecture for 2023 by UNESCO and will host the International Union of Architect’s World Congress 2 years from now. At its second edition, the initiative supported by UNESCO in partnership with UIA is meant to highlight the role of architecture and urban planning in shaping a sustainable future and tackling global challenges. Designated triennially, the city World Capital of Architecture will become an international forum for debate around issues related to the urban environment.

The Danish capital will host UIA’s 28th World Congress, a professional forum dating back to 1948. Under the overarching theme Sustainable Futures – Leave no one Behind, Copenhagen will be home to a series of events exploring how architecture and urban planning can contribute to achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The title will shape the city's cultural agenda in 2023, through initiatives directed at increasing public awareness of sustainable architecture.

This is a chance for ordinary people and world leaders to see the value of design in everyday lives. Our partnership with UNESCO reinforces the place of architecture and urban design in advancing cultural values and influences in society, so sorely needed in today’s world. Architects can see the world both as it is —and as it could be. - UIA President Thomas Vonier

As the first World Capital of Architecture, Rio de Janeiro was meant to be the venue for the 27th World Congress of Architects; however, the event turned digital in light of the pandemic. This year’s edition explored ways of creating a fairer and more supportive urban environment under the theme “All the worlds. Just one world”. According to UIA, Barcelona and Beijing are contenders for the 2026 title.

Established in 1948, The International Union of Architects (UIA) is a non-governmental organisation based in Paris, working to sustain the exchange of ideas among architects, promote new concepts and technologies, influence public policies on construction and development, and provide assistance to professional structures around the world.