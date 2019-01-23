Rio de Janeiro named the First World Capital of Architecture

UNESCO has named Rio de Janeiro, Brazil as the World Capital of Architecture for 2020. In keeping with UNESCO’s recent partnership agreement with the UIA, UNESCO designates the World Capital of Architecture, which also hosts the UIA’s World Congress. The World Capital of Architecture is intended to become an international forum for debates about pressing global challenges from the perspectives of culture, cultural heritage, urban planning and architecture.
UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Culture Ernesto Ottone R, Thomas Vonier, President of the International Union of Architects (UIA), and Verena Vicentini Andreatta, Municipal Secretary of the City of Rio for Urbanism, announced last Friday that Rio de Janeiro will be the World Capital of Architecture. “The World Capital of Architecture initiative underscores the common commitment of UNESCO and the UIA to preserve architectural heritage in the urban context," said Ernesto Ottone R. “Through the range and quality of its activities, the World Capital of Architecture in Rio de Janeiro will demonstrate the crucial role of architecture and culture in sustainable urban development.”
As the first World Capital of Architecture, Rio de Janeiro will hold a series of events under the theme “All the worlds. Just one world,” and promote the internationally agreed 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development’s 11th Goal: “Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.” UNESCO, the UIA and local institutions will organize activities to promote projects involving architects and urban planners as well as policy makers, social institutions and professionals from other sectors including artists and writers in an open and creative space of dialogue and innovation.
The UIA2020 Rio World Congress of Architects is promoted by the International Union of Architects (UIA) - an entity based in Paris - and organized by the Institute of Architects of Brazil (IAB). For the first time, the event will be held between July 19 and 26, 2020 in Rio with activities in various locations in the central region of the city, including the Gustavo Capanema Palace, which will host exhibitions, lectures and workshops. The expectation is that 25,000 architects and architecture scholars from around the world will visit the city during the UIA2020Rio.