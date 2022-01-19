We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. WUF11: The World Urban Forum 2022 Will Take Place in Katowice, Poland

WUF11: The World Urban Forum 2022 Will Take Place in Katowice, Poland

Save this article
WUF11: The World Urban Forum 2022 Will Take Place in Katowice, Poland
  • Written by | Translated by Amelia Pérez Bravo

"Transforming our cities for a better urban future", is the main theme of the next World Urban Forum (WUF) which will take place, for the first time in Eastern Europe, in the city of Katowice, Poland, from the 26th to the 30th of June 2022. This global event on sustainable urbanisation is convened every two years by the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat), and this time, it is co-organised by the Polish Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy and the Katowice City Office.

Save this picture!
Katowice, Polonia. Image via Wikipedia user: Umkatowice. Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
Katowice, Polonia. Image via Wikipedia user: Umkatowice. Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

The WUF is one of the main occasions to take a closer look at the most challenging issues facing the world today: rapid urbanisation and its impact on communities, cities, economies, climate change and politics.

"The long term outlook is for a world that will continue to urbanise over the next decade: today, 56% of the world's population lives in cities, by 2030, it will be 60%", UN-Habitat says. "Urban areas are the engines that will absorb virtually all future global population growth. All regions are expected to become more urbanised in the next ten years. Clearly, this says that the future of humanity is undeniably urban and that cities must be well planned in order to ensure sustainability, equity and shared prosperity".

Save this picture!
Centro Internacional de Conferencias de Katowice / JEMS. Image via JEMS
Centro Internacional de Conferencias de Katowice / JEMS. Image via JEMS

What kind of cities are needed to sustain the future of humanity? How do we reimagine the future of cities? What do we want our cities to be like? These are some of the key questions that are being asked about the future of cities that will be explored here.

Save this picture!
Centro Internacional de Conferencias de Katowice / JEMS. Image via JEMS
Centro Internacional de Conferencias de Katowice / JEMS. Image via JEMS

Registration, the application form to organise side events and the booking of exhibition spaces are now open. Registration will be open until the 22nd of June, while the application form deadline for organising side events is the 7th of March. Booking of exhibition spaces will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be subject to space availability.

  • For more information on the event, check the official WUF website. 

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "WUF11: The World Urban Forum 2022 Will Take Place in Katowice, Poland" [WUF11: El Foro Urbano Mundial 2022 tendrá lugar en Katowice, Polonia ] 19 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pérez Bravo, Amelia) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975325/wuf11-the-world-urban-forum-2022-will-take-place-in-katowice-poland> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream