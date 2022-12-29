Pritzker Prize Laureate Arata Isozaki Passes Away at the Age of 91

Save this picture! Arata Isozaki. Image © Pritzker Architecture Prize

Japanese architect Arata Isozaki, a 2019 Pritzker Prize laureate, passed away this Thursday, December 29, at the age of 91, as reported by the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

His prolific and varied career of more than 100 built projects on virtually every continent is now a reminder of his life dedicated to architecture. Considered the first Japanese architect to develop his work on a truly global scale, Isozaki took special care to respond to the specific requirements of each project, expanding the heterogeneity of his work and resulting in a variety of styles ranging from vernacular to high-tech.

Save this picture! © Nelson Garrido. Imagen Qatar National Convention Centre

