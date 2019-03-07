World
  3. Why Arata Isozaki won the Pritzker Prize 2019

Why Arata Isozaki won the Pritzker Prize 2019

Why Arata Isozaki won the Pritzker Prize 2019

Named 2019 Pritzker Prize Laureate, Japanese architect Arata Isozaki is incredibly prolific and influential among his contemporaries. Deeply aligned with the period of change and reinvention that Japan experimented after Second World War and Allied Occupation, Isozaki has developed a solid career on a truly global scale, avoiding being labeled in a specific style throughout his life.

In this exclusive video, Martha Thorne, executive director of the Pritzker Architecture Prize and Dean of IE School of Architecture and Design, shares some of the reasons why Japanese architect Arata Isozaki won the 2019 Pritzker Prize.

"He's an architect who didn't follow trends, yet evolved constantly over the years," says Thorne. "If we look at the early works, compare them to the middle works, and then finally the most recent ones, we see that they're all quite different," she adds.

About this author
Nicolas Valencia
Author

Cite: Nicolas Valencia. "Why Arata Isozaki won the Pritzker Prize 2019" 07 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912736/why-arata-isozaki-won-the-pritzker-prize-2019/> ISSN 0719-8884

