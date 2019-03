The Definitive Works of 2019 Pritzker Prize Winner Arata Isozaki

Save this picture! © Nelson Garrido. ImageQatar National Convention Centre

Today, Japanese architect and theorist Arata Isozaki was announced the winner of this year’s Pritzker Prize, the most highly regarded award in the world of architecture. Since the 60’s, Isozaki has been showing outstanding innovative ideas in his works, influencing eastern professionals with the forward-thinking approach that takes its roots from Japan. The 87-year-old architect boasts multiple built projects of different scales all over the world — from Tokyo and Shanghai, to Barcelona and Qatar. Let’s take a look at the immense list of Arata Isozaki’s projects and recreate the architects' professional development path since his very first works.

2014-2017 Bass Museum expansion, Florida, USA

2011-2017 Hunan Provincial Museum, Changsha, China

2011-2013 LUCERNE FESTIVAL ARK NOVA (collaborated with Anish Kapoor) Miyagi(2013,2014), Fukushima(2015), Tokyo(2017), Japan

2009-2015 Harbin Concert Hall, Harbin, China

2008-2014 Shanghai Symphony Hall, Shanghai, China

Save this picture! Shanghai Symphony Orchestra. Image © Chen Hao

2007-2011 New Library Maranello, Maranello, Italy

2007-2014 Krakow Congress Center, Krakow, Poland

Save this picture! Ice Kraków Congress Centre. Image Courtesy of Ingarden & Ewý Architects + Arata Isozaki & Associates

2006-2009 Xixi Wetland Museum, Hangzhou, China

2004-2005 Hotel Puerta America, Madrid, Spain

2006-2008 Hara Museum ARC extension (Kankaian), Gunma

2005-2010 Obscured Horizon, California, USA

2004 University of Central Asia, Master Plan, Naryn Campus, Kyrgyz (2016), Khorog Campus,Tajikistan (2018), Tekeli Campus, Kazakhstan (under construction)

2004-2011 Qatar National Convention Center, Doha, Qatar

Save this picture! © Nelson Garrido. ImageQatar National Convention Centre

2004-2015 Jianchuan Museum Complex, Japanese Army Museum, Jianchuan, China

2004 TEDA Two Decade Anniversary Urban Memorial Monument Design, Tianjin, China Allianz Tower, Milan, Italy

2003-2014 Allianz Tower, Milan, Italy

2003-2013 Himalayas Center, Shanghai, China

2003-2008 Central Academy of Fine Arts, Museum of Contemporary Art, Beijing, China

2003-2008 Shanghai Mandarin Palace, Shanghai, China

2004-2009 Qingdao Guiyuan Garden, Qingdao, China

2004-2010 Megaron Concert Hall, Thessaloniki, Greece

2003-2009 China International Practical Exhibition of Architecture – Conference Center, Nanjing, China

2002-2006 Torino 2006 Winter Olympic Games Ice Hockey Stadium, Torino, Italy

2002 Inscribed Monument to Shinichiro Nakamura, Nagano

2001-2005 Isozaki Atea-Urbitarite Project, Bilbao, Spain

2001-2004 Qatar Education City Master Plan, Doha, Qatar

1999-2002 La Caixa Forum, Entrance Court, Barcelona, Spain

Save this picture! Centro Cultural Caixa Forum Barcelona. Image © Felipe Ugalde

1998-2008 Shenzhen Cultural Center, Shenzhen, China

1998-2005 Kitagata Town Community Center, Gifu, Japan

1997-2003 Yamaguchi Center for Arts and Media, Yamaguchi, Japan

1997-2002 Tokyo Geriatric Complex, Tokyo, Japan

1996-97 Art Plaza renovation (former Ōita Prefectural Library), Ōita, Japan

Save this picture! Oita Prefectural Library. Image via Flickr user kentamabuchi licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

1996-2002 Ceramic Park MINO, Gifu, Japan

1995-99 Gunma Astronomical Observatory, Gunma, Japan

1995-98 Akiyoshidai International Arts Village, Yamaguchi, Japan

1995-98 Center for Advanced Science & Technology, Second Construction Period, Hyogo, Japan

1995-97 Yamanaka, Fukuoka, Japan

1994-99 Ohio Center of Science & Industry, Ohio, USA

1994-97 Museum of Modern Art, Gunma; Contemporary Art Wing, Gunma, Japan

Save this picture! Museum of Modern Art in Gunma. Image © Yasuhiro Ishimoto

1993-98 Granship-Shizuoka Convention & Arts Center, Shizuoka, Japan

1993-97 Shizuoka Performing Arts Center, Shizuoka, Japan

1993-96 Okayama West Police Station, Okayama, Japan

1993-95 Domus: La Casa del Hombre, La Coruña, Spain

Save this picture! Domus: La Casa del Hombre. Image © Hisao Suzuki

1993-94 Luigi Nono’s Tomb, Venice, Italy

1993-2000 Bass Museum expansion, Florida, USA

1993 Inscribed Monument to Michizo Tachihara, Nagano, Japan

1992-98 Daimler Benz AG, Project Potsdamer Platz Block C2+C3, Berlin, Germany

1992-98 Nara Centennial Hall, Nara, Japan

Save this picture! Nara Centennial Hall. Image © Hisao Suzuki

1992-94 Nakaya Ukichiro Museum of Snow and Ice, Ishikawa, Japan

1992 Meiteisen Temporary Tea Pavillion, Shizuoka, Japan

1991-95 B-con Plaza-International Convention Hall, Ōita, Japan

1991-95 Kyoto Concert Hall, Kyoto, Japan

1991-95 Toyonokuni Library for Cultural Resources, Ōita, Japan

1991-94 New Toga-Sanbo Theater, Toyama, Japan

1991-94 Nagi Museum of Contemporary Art, Okayama, Japan

1991-92 Guggenheim Museum SoHo, New York, USA

1990-94 Manggha Center of Japanese Art and Technology, Kraków, Poland

1990-93 Harima Science Park, Urban Design Planning, Center for Advanced Science & Technology, Hyogo, Japan

1990-92 Uji-An Tea Ceremony House, Tokyo, Japan

1989-91 Tateyama Museum of Toyama and Youboh-kan Hall, Toyama, Japan

1989-90 JR Kyushu Yufuin Railway Station, Ōita, Japan

1988-91 Marutan Building, Kanagawa, Japan

1988-90 Hara Museum ARC, Café and Terrace, Gunma, Japan

1988-90 International Friendship Pavilion, EXPO ’90 International Garden and Greenery Exposition, Osaka, Japan

1988-90 Acqua Hall, EXPO ’90 International Garden and Greenery Exposition Osaka, Japan

1988-89 Tokyo Christian College, Chapel, Chiba, Japan

1987-96 Pabellón Polideportivo, Palafolls, Spain

1987-90 Team Disney building, Florida, USA

1987-90 Kitakyushu International Conference Center, Fukuoka, Japan

1987-89 Bond University – Library, Administration Building, Faculty of Humanities Building, Queensland, Australia

1987-89 Clubhouse, Lake Sagami Country Club, Yamanashi, Japan

1987-88 G Gallery, London, England

1987-88 Hara Museum ARC, Gunma, Japan

1986-93 Tokyo University of Art and Design, Tokyo, Japan

1986-92 The Brooklyn Museum Expansion, Brooklyn, New York, USA in partnership with James Stewart Polshek

1986-90 Art Tower Mito, Ibaraki, Japan

Save this picture! Mito Art Tower. Image via Wikimedia user Korall licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

1986-87 Clubhouse, Musashi-kyuryo Country Club, Saitama, Japan

1985-88 Narimasu Church, Tokyo, Japan

1985-86 Kitakyushu City Museum of Art, Annex, Fukuoka, Japan

1985 Hara Museum of Contemporary Art, Café and Terrace, Tokyo, Japan

1985 Nishi Toyama Tower Garden – Tokyo Globe-za Plaza,Tokyo, Japan

1985 “I” House Ōita, Japan

1984-87 Ochanomizu Square Building – Casals Hall, Tokyo, Japan

1984-87 Toga-mura Japan Performing Arts Center, Library and Studio, Toyama, Japan

1984-85 Iwata High School, Gymnasium and Dormitory, Ōita, Japan

1983-90 Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games Main Sports Hall – Palau D’Esports Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Save this picture! Palau Sant Jordi. Image © Hisao Suzuki

1983-86 Yokoo Studio, Tokyo, Japan

1983-85 Shinoyama Studio, Tokyo, Japan

1983-85 Palladium Club, New York, USA

1983-84 Glass Art Akasaka, Tokyo, Japan

1982-86 Housing Block 4, House 2, IBA, Berlin, Germany

1982-84 Okanoyama Graphic Art Museum, Hyogo, Japan

1982-83 Nakagami House, Fukui, Japan

1982 Togamura Amphitheater, Toyama, Japan

1982 Hauserman Showroom, Merchandise Mart, Chicago, USA

1981-86 The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles California, USA

Save this picture! The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles. Image via Flickr user jchatoff licensed under CC BY 2.0

1981-86 Björnson Studio and House, California, USA

1981-82 House with Three Walls, California, USA

1980-82 Toga Sanbo Theater, Toyama, Japan

1980-81 Etoh Clinic, Ōita, Japan

1979-83 Tsukuba Center Building, Ibaraki

1979-80 Irahara House, Fukuoka, Japan

1978-83 Fukuoka City Bank, Head Office Expansion, Fukuoka, Japan

1978-80 Gymnasium and Dining Hall of Nippon Electric Glass Company, Shiga, Japan

1978-79 Hakubi Kyoto Kimono School, Tokyo, Japan

1977-79 Aoki House, Tokyo, Japan

1977-79 Ōita Audio-Visual Center, Ōita, Japan

1977-78 Karashima House, Ōita, Japan

1977-78 Sueoka Clinic, Ōita, Japan

1976-78 Kamioka Town Hall, Gifu, Japan

1976-77 Hayashi House, Fukuoka, Japan

1976-77 Kaijima House, Tokyo, Japan

1976-77 Otomo Sorin’s Tomb, Ōita, Japan

1975-77 West Japan General Exhibition Center, Fukuoka, Japan

1974-75 Shuko-sha Building, Fukuoka, Japan

1974-75 Karuizawa ASKA Lodge Project, Nagano, Japan

1973-75 Yano House, Kanagawa, Japan

1973-74 Clubhouse, Fujimi Country Club, Ōita, Japan

1973-74 Kitakyushu Central Library, Fukuoka, Japan

Save this picture! Kitakyushu City Library. Image © Yasuhiro Ishimoto

1972-74 The Kitakyushu City Museum of Art, Fukuoka, Japan

1972-73 Fukuoka City Bank, Saga Branch, Saga, Japan

1971-74 The Museum of Modern Art, Gunma, Japan

Save this picture! © Wiiii / Wikimedia Commons. ImageMuseum of Modern Art in Gunma

1971 Gunma-no-mori Park, Gunma, Japan

1971 Fukuoka City Bank, Nagasumi Branch, Fukuoka, Japan

1971 Fukuoka City Bank, Ropponmatsu Branch, Fukuoka, Japan

1970-72 Ōita Medical Hall, Annex, Ōita, Japan

1970-71 Fukuoka City Bank, Tokyo Branch, Façade and Interior Design, Tokyo, Japan

1968-71 Fukuoka City Bank, Head Office, Fukuoka, Japan

1967-69 Fukuoka City Bank, Daimyo Branch, Fukuoka, Japan

1966-70 EXPO ’70 Osaka, Festival Plaza, Osaka, Japan

1966-67 Kuju Mountains Cenotaph for a Poet, Ōita, Japan

1966-67 Fukuoka City Bank, Ōita Branch, Ōita, Japan

1965 Urban Planning, Kenzo Tange Team, Skopje, Yugoslavia

1964 Nakayama House, Ōita, Japan

1963-64 Iwata Girls’ High School, Ōita, Japan

1962-66 Ōita Prefectural Library, Ōita, Japan

1959-60 Ōita Medical Hall, Ōita, Japan