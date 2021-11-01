World’s Cities Day 2021: Resilience, Climate Crisis and Sustainable Urbanization

As cities grow in scale, dimensions, and amplitude, taking in 60% of the world population, the United Nations has designated the 31st of October as “World Cities Day”, an opportunity to talk furthermore about global urbanization, addressing challenges, encouraging opportunities across borders and highlighting responses. Focusing this edition on the theme of “Adapting Cities for Climate Resilience”, this day, part of Urban October, seeks to raise awareness about the climate crisis and its repercussions on the built environment.

Cities, at the center of the global challenges, are hubs for institutions, society, economy, commerce, and transportation. Understanding the importance of “Thinking the City”, we have compiled in this roundup, articles published by ArchDaily’s editors that offer planning tools and guidelines, tackle the different components of the urban realm and highlight worldwide as well as contextual questions and responses.

Read on to discover a selection of the best features that advocates for a resilient, attractive, accessible, inclusive, and competitive city of the future.

Planning Tools: Guidelines for a Sustainable Urbanization

Save this picture! Courtesy of Paris En Common

How to Plan and Manage Sustainable Urbanization in Fast-Growing Cities? The Global Future Cities Program

How to Support Fast-Growing Small Cities? UN-Habitat's Participatory Incremental Urban Planning Tool

How Can We Make Future Megacities Become Smart as Well?

The 5 Guiding Principles for an Ideal City

Future-Proofing Cities Against Climate Change

10 Technologies for Accessible, Affordable Cities

Creating a Pedestrian-Friendly Utopia Through the Design of 15-Minute Cities

Society, Equity and Inclusiveness: A City for Everyone

Save this picture! High Line Park, New York. Image © Iwan Baan

How Can Green Cities Create Equitable Futures?

A New Urban Model for a New Project of Society: An Interview with Tainá de Paula

LGBTQIA+ Experience in the City and in the Architectural Field, According to Our Readers

HerCity: Digital Toolbox for Sustainable, Equal and Inclusive Cities

“Universal Representation Is Utopian”: Erica Malunguinho Talks About Urban Equity

Cities Should Allow People to Shine

Equitable Cities Through the Lens of Environmental Neuroscience

How "Smarter" Cities Can Exacerbate Inequity

Public Spaces, Human Connections, and Accessibility: Reclaiming the City

Public Spaces: Places of Protest, Expression, and Social Engagement

Cultivating Non-Violent Cities: 10 Examples of Friendly Public Spaces

Revitalized Public Spaces: Fostering Human Connections in Cities

11 Steps to Achieve Quality Public Spaces at a Neighborhood Level: UN-Habitat's Guideline

“The Citizen Urbanism Claims an Alternative Urban Model From Latin America”: Ocupa Tu Calle’s Lucia Nogales

Green Inequity: Increasing Access to Public Parks for Underserved Communities

Should Cities Make Public Transport Free?

More Highways, More Problems: Planning the Future of Major Road Systems

Trends and Predictions: Future of the City

Save this picture! Balenciaga's video game for its Fall 2021 Collection. Image © Valenciaga

Why It's Not Quite Time to Give Up City Living

Shrinking Cities: The Rise and Fall of Urban Environments

Architecting the Metaverse

What a Yeast Sachet Can Tell Us About the Cities of the Future

How Will Past Urban Experiments Shape the Cities of the Future?

What Will Happen to Cities if Everyone Keeps Working From Home?

What Do Real Estate Trends Tell Us About the Migration Back to Cities?

Why Are Countries Building Their Cities From Scratch?

Context, Challenges, and Urban Responses: Cities Around the World

Divided: Urban Inequality in South Africa

Rights to the City and Urban Conflicts in Latin America: What Can Be Done?

The Urban Remnants of Colonial Planning in Africa: Dar es Salaam and Nairobi

Gentrification and Dystopia: The Future of Mexico City in the Aftermath of the Covid-19 Pandemic

Why Should We Invest in Mitigation Instead of Reconstruction? Chile's Resiliency is a Good Example

“It's All About Continuing Our Cultures": In Conversation With Wang Shu On Designing Chinese Cities For Humanity

The Contemporary Approach to Rebuilding Cities -Disaster: The Case of Beirut

Spatial Education and the Future of African Cities: An Interview with Matri-Archi

Invisible Cities: Rethinking the Refugee Crisis Through Design

Beirut, One Year Later: People-Driven Reconstruction Efforts Midst Devastated Nation