An Emergency Housing Complex and a Museum in Helsinki: 7 Unbuilt Projects Submitted by our Readers

This week’s curated selection from our readers’ submissions focuses on some of the essential components of our present-day cities.

Featuring the best-unbuilt architecture, the article highlights adaptive reuse projects that transformed abandoned warehouses and factories, a street design in Luxembourg, a regenerative master plan in Seoul, and an emergency family accommodation to temporarily house those in need. Moreover, the roundup distinguishes a library in South Korea and an extension of a museum in Helsinki, because the cultural aspect is an integral part of our urban environment.

Read on to discover 7 unbuilt projects and their descriptions.

Electronic Sports Mini City – Renovating Ertong Warehouse

SUNLAY

Save this picture! Electronic Sports Mini City . Image © FANCY, SUNLAY

Based on the planning concept of modern urban texture and inspired by the map of the electronic game MOBA, the design regards the site as a mini-city. The collective memory of industrial heritage overlaps with cutting-edge technology, and various programs can be reinterpreted in accordance with the changing demand of the market. Hence, the flexibility and sustainability of the project will increase the richness of urban texture and the thickness of the city.

Purpose-Built Emergency Family Accommodation

Morris + Company

The purpose-built emergency family accommodation is a temporary accommodation model, the first of its kind to offer a safe, managed and child-friendly environment for families in the borough waiting to be re-housed. The project, to commence in Summer 2020, will provide 27 new emergency accommodation units, purposefully designed for homeless families. The development has a special focus on creating a stable and secure environment for children.

Gwangjiu Korea Library

STL Architects

The architecture of a library, in addition to providing a public service by addressing its program requirements, should also be a source of inspiration and awe. The new New City Main Library at Gwangju library is conceived as both an efficient device for learning and a temple in which to celebrate and elevate culture, intellect and the free exchange of ideas. The public side of the library is accessed through a magnificent four-story that aims to inspire visitors and properly represent an entrance to a culturally transcendent building.

spreadSEOUL- Master Plan

superspace

spreadSEOUL has been awarded 1st honorable mention on the gukhoe-daero master plan design competition. The main idea was to take advantage of the surrounding facilities and support them with a linear adaptive park program, responding to the community’s needs. The core design concept focuses on body, mind, and soul. The adaptive reuse of the existing infrastructure, empowering the diversity of the surrounding, focuses on pixelated parks, schools, available rooftops, semi-private playgrounds, and unused courtyards.

New National- Extension of the National Museum of Helsinki

Gilles Retsin Architecture

Save this picture! New National. Image © Gilles Retsin Architecture

This proposal consists of three primitives: a Mound, a Shed, and a Square. Together, they gravitate around the existing building of the National Museum, continuing it into the surrounding park. A new axis emerges between the shed, the mound and the museum, producing a nexus of connection between the National Museum and Finlandia Hall across the street. The shed is the visible part of the new annex, in front of which lays a slightly elevated and behind it, a green mound completes this collection of primordial, basic shapes.

The Green Line -New Residential Street In Luxembourg

Dagli and atelier d’architecture

Save this picture! The Green Line . Image © Dagli and atelier d'architecture

The main thought was to design a place where the inhabitants would feel as if they were in the street of their childhood. The sense of security, the romantic vision of the life and the positive times; while engaging with the surrounded constructed houses of the site. The newly designed part of the city is a place to recreate the positive feelings of childhood into the contemporary life stories of the new residents. Within this framework, the new 17 buildings arrange the new public street. The project conjugates different types of buildings with a similar organization and facade expression.

NanYanFang- Urban Regeneration of Nanjing Tobacco Factory Park

Whiteground

Constructed in the traditional Siheyuan formation and located at the intersection between Yangjiangjun Alley and Beiting Alley in the city of Nanjing, the old Nanjing Cigarette Factory is home to cigarettes as much as it is home to the misty substance cigarettes produce. The factory, revitalized as NanYanFang, will retain its industrial genes and street culture, all the while extending its reach to the surrounding community and beyond as an interactive entity, envisioning a Silicon-Valley-esque future as a hub of creativity, and reigniting the passion of an old town.

