  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Waiting Rooms, Reception Areas, & Courtyards: 43 Notable Examples of Hospital Architecture

Waiting Rooms, Reception Areas, & Courtyards: 43 Notable Examples of Hospital Architecture

Waiting Rooms, Reception Areas, & Courtyards: 43 Notable Examples of Hospital Architecture
Waiting Rooms, Reception Areas, & Courtyards: 43 Notable Examples of Hospital Architecture, © Bart Gosselin
© Bart Gosselin

© Tiago Casanova © Andrés Valbuena © Neave Bozorgi © JUNGLIM Architecture + 44

Hospitals and projects related to healthcare must follow specific guidelines based on the rules and regulations of their country. These standards help us to design complex spaces, such as those located in areas of surgery, hospitalization, diagnostics, laboratories, and including areas and circulations that are clean, dirty, restricted or public, which create a properly functioning building.

There are a few spaces that we, as architects, can develop with great ease and freedom of design: waiting rooms, reception areas, and outdoor spaces. These are spaces where architects can express the character of the hospital. To jump-start you into this process, we have selected 43 projects that show us how creativity and quality of a space go hand-in-hand with functionality. 

Rooms

NYDG Integral Health & Wellness / Brandon Haw Architecture

Cortesía de ESTO
Cortesía de ESTO

Bota Bota / Sid Lee Architecture

© Sid Lee Architecture
© Sid Lee Architecture

The Walk-in Camera Obscura at Fürstenfeld Regional Hospital / balloon architekten ZT-OG

© Schreyer David
© Schreyer David

Dental Clinic - Gaia / atelierdacosta

© Tiago Casanova
© Tiago Casanova

Dentist Charlotte Mestdagh / Declerck-Daels Architecten

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

Univers Nuface / Adhoc Architectes

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Clinic NK / 1-1 Architects

Cortesía de 1-1 Architects
Cortesía de 1-1 Architects

Azala / Gardera-D Architecture + Atelier Philippe Pastre

© Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat

Navyas / Cadence Architects

Cortesía de Cadence Architects
Cortesía de Cadence Architects

B+L HQ / 137kilo Architekci

© Jacek Kołodziejski
© Jacek Kołodziejski

Retirement and Nursing Home Wilder Kaiser / SRAP Sedlak Rissland + Dürschinger Architekten

© René Rissland
© René Rissland

Dra. Campoy Dental Clinic / Jaime Sepulcre Bernad

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Care Lab / dmvA architects

© Bart Gosselin
© Bart Gosselin

Waiting Rooms

Clinic NK / 1-1 Architects

Cortesía de 1-1 Architects
Cortesía de 1-1 Architects

Medical Practice De Schuyter / Joshua Florquin Architects

© Matteo Rossi
© Matteo Rossi

Haspali Spa / Three.Ball.Cascade.Architects

© Sayaka Hoshi / Syunichiro Sano
© Sayaka Hoshi / Syunichiro Sano

Caboolture GP Super Clinic / Wilson Architects

© Alex Chomicz
© Alex Chomicz

IN.DENT / AN.ONYMOUS

© Neave Bozorgi
© Neave Bozorgi

A Warm Clinic / RIGI Design

© BIAN Huan-Min
© BIAN Huan-Min

Residential Care Home Andritz / Dietger Wissounig Architekten

© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott

Sayanomoto Clinic / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop

© Naoomi Kurozumi
© Naoomi Kurozumi

Maggie's Cancer Centre Manchester / Foster + Partners

© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

Dental Clinic in Porto / Ren Pepe Arquitetos

© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

Hirano Clinic / TSC Architects

© Nacasa＆Partners Inc.
© Nacasa＆Partners Inc.

Farmhouse in Westerlo / Van Staeyen + Beutels/Apers

© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

Atriums and Courtyards 

Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation / El Equipo de Mazzanti

© Andrés Valbuena
© Andrés Valbuena

Santa Rita Geriatric Center / Manuel Ocaña

Cortesía de Manuel Ocaña
Cortesía de Manuel Ocaña

General Hospital of Niger / CADI

© Liu Chen
© Liu Chen

Rey Juan Carlos Hospital / Rafael de La-Hoz

© Alfonso Quiroga
© Alfonso Quiroga

Sangdong Charcoal Village / studio_suspicion

© Ryu In Keun
© Ryu In Keun

Retirement and Nursing Home Wilder Kaiser / SRAP Sedlak Rissland + Dürschinger Architekten

© René Rissland
© René Rissland

Bundang Seoul National University Hospital / JUNGLIM Architecture

© JUNGLIM Architecture
© JUNGLIM Architecture

Allen Institute / Perkins+Will

© Hedrich Blessing
© Hedrich Blessing

Lausanne University Hospital Extension / meier + associés architectes

© Yves André
© Yves André

Reception Areas

‘De poort van Borne’ Healthcare Center / Reitsema & partners architecten

Cortesía de Reitsema & partners architecten
Cortesía de Reitsema & partners architecten

Psychopedagogical Medical Center / Comas-Pont arquitectos

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Dent Protetyka / Adam Wiercinski Architekt

© Przemyslaw Turlej
© Przemyslaw Turlej

Youth Mental Health Building, Brain and Mind Research Institute / BVN Architecture

Cortesía de bvn architecture
Cortesía de bvn architecture

Dental Clinic / NAN Arquitectos

© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

B+L HQ / 137kilo Architekci

© Jacek Kołodziejski
© Jacek Kołodziejski

Uniprix Pharmacy and Medical Center / Jean de Lessard Designers Créatifs

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Dental Angels / YLAB Arquitectos

© Ciro Frank Schiappa
© Ciro Frank Schiappa

A+animal hospital / jhy architect & associates

© Kyung sub, Shin
© Kyung sub, Shin

