The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards

Every architecture student knows what it's like to spend sleepless nights working away, rushing to finalize a project as a deadline looms ahead. Revising every detail, putting the finishing touches and hoping for the best. The pay-off? Seeing the finished project, talking about it with your classmates, and getting to dream about your perfect idea of what a space should look and feel like.

While making the shortlist selection throughout the past two weeks, the ArchDaily jury panel was well-aware of what it feels like to be an architecture student. Comprised of architects, the panel carefully studied, considered and debated each individual project, with an understanding of what goes into each and every submission. The result is a shortlist that exemplifies the spirit of the Student Project Awards and its mission to recognize the creativity and vision of students who are redefining architectural practice and discourse.

The 20 shortlisted projects speak to coexistence, whether in the form of an inter-generational refuge, a peaceful space in the middle of a busy city, or in the way nature and humanity live alongside each other. The students, from universities in 15 different countries, demonstrate an ability to combine speculative thinking with real-world implementation, with varying levels of complexity and always with a strong vision.

We hope you enjoy the selection as much as we did, and congratulations to the shortlisted students. Stay tuned for the winners announcement on April 1.

Architecture of Entangled Narratives / Ardalan Sadri

Baha'i Institute for Higher Education, Iran

Corridor of Reciprocity / Meghana Ramesh, Sombo Sisay

Yale University, United States

Doughnuts, The Industrial-Domestic Continuum / Ines Bici, Daniel Jaraba

Harvard University, United States

Ephemeral Symbiosis / Jakob Halck Johannsen, Sebastian Vella, Arianit Zuferi

Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway

Escuelita Lochiel / Leslie Ponce-Diaz

Harvard University, United States

Estratus Quo: Rehabilitation of the Viaduct / Laura Manglano Nueno

Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, Spain

Geographism: Over the Landscape Impermanence / Daniel Eslava Tovar

Universidad de Los Andes, Colombia

METECHO: An Architectural Narrative / Evangelia Moschou, Maria Effrosyni Varsami

Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece

Next Generation of Apple Orchard / Yoojin Kim, Seohee Kim, Shinhyun Lee

Hanyang University, Republic of Korea

NO_BUNKER: Revealed Contentions / Luz Adriana Niño Jimenez

Universidad de Los Andes, Colombia

Parazoa Building: Hydroecological Reprogramming / Tiago Barros Aguiar

Universidade de São Paulo, Brazil

ParkTEA: Architecture of Coexistence / Ignacio Martinez Pardo

Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, Spain

Reclaiming Lost Spaces / Pawel Mlynarczyk

Technical University of Cracow, Poland

Regenerative Salt Landscapes / Ezequiel Lopez, Maria Victoria Echegaray, Agustina Durandez

Universidad Nacional de Córdoba, Argentina

Riah Palace / Hao Lu, Ramita Keeratiurai, Réka Nisnánszky

Universität für angewandte Kunst Wien, Austria

Sanctuary of Silence / Øzgur Reyhan Yumer

Oslo School of Architecture, Norway

Temporary Refuge for Women Experiencing Violence / Camila Salhuana Bellodas

Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú, Peru

Under One Roof - A Daycare Center in Weil am Rhein / Moritz Elias Rüdiger Klosa, Marco Motzkus, Alec Lopes Dos Santos

Duale Hochschule Baden-Württemberg Lörrach, Germany

Urban Continuity: A Systemic Park in Milan / Elena Eliseeva, Mariia Kovalenko, Laura Cappelli, Claudia Cipollone, Marta Colombi

Polytechnic Institute of Milan, Italy

When Objects Become Architects / Zhang Zichun

The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong