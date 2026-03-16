The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards

Every architecture student knows what it's like to spend sleepless nights working away, rushing to finalize a project as a deadline looms ahead. Revising every detail, putting the finishing touches and hoping for the best. The pay-off? Seeing the finished project, talking about it with your classmates, and getting to dream about your perfect idea of what a space should look and feel like.
While making the shortlist selection throughout the past two weeks, the ArchDaily jury panel was well-aware of what it feels like to be an architecture student. Comprised of architects, the panel carefully studied, considered and debated each individual project, with an understanding of what goes into each and every submission. The result is a shortlist that exemplifies the spirit of the Student Project Awards and its mission to recognize the creativity and vision of students who are redefining architectural practice and discourse.
The 20 shortlisted projects speak to coexistence, whether in the form of an inter-generational refuge, a peaceful space in the middle of a busy city, or in the way nature and humanity live alongside each other. The students, from universities in 15 different countries, demonstrate an ability to combine speculative thinking with real-world implementation, with varying levels of complexity and always with a strong vision.
We hope you enjoy the selection as much as we did, and congratulations to the shortlisted students. Stay tuned for the winners announcement on April 1.