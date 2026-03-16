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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards

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Every architecture student knows what it's like to spend sleepless nights working away, rushing to finalize a project as a deadline looms ahead. Revising every detail, putting the finishing touches and hoping for the best. The pay-off? Seeing the finished project, talking about it with your classmates, and getting to dream about your perfect idea of what a space should look and feel like.

While making the shortlist selection throughout the past two weeks, the ArchDaily jury panel was well-aware of what it feels like to be an architecture student. Comprised of architects, the panel carefully studied, considered and debated each individual project, with an understanding of what goes into each and every submission. The result is a shortlist that exemplifies the spirit of the Student Project Awards and its mission to recognize the creativity and vision of students who are redefining architectural practice and discourse.

The 20 shortlisted projects speak to coexistence, whether in the form of an inter-generational refuge, a peaceful space in the middle of a busy city, or in the way nature and humanity live alongside each other. The students, from universities in 15 different countries, demonstrate an ability to combine speculative thinking with real-world implementation, with varying levels of complexity and always with a strong vision. 

We hope you enjoy the selection as much as we did, and congratulations to the shortlisted students. Stay tuned for the winners announcement on April 1.

Architecture of Entangled Narratives / Ardalan Sadri
Baha'i Institute for Higher Education, Iran

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 16 of 22
© Ardalan Sadri

Corridor of Reciprocity / Meghana Ramesh, Sombo Sisay
Yale University, United States

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 15 of 22
© Meghana Ramesh, Sombo Sisay

Doughnuts, The Industrial-Domestic Continuum / Ines Bici, Daniel Jaraba
Harvard University, United States

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 13 of 22
© Ines Bici, Daniel Jaraba

Ephemeral Symbiosis / Jakob Halck Johannsen, Sebastian Vella, Arianit Zuferi
Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 3 of 22
© Jakob Halck Johannsen, Sebastian Vella, Arianit Zuferi

Escuelita Lochiel / Leslie Ponce-Diaz
Harvard University, United States

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 17 of 22
© Leslie Ponce-Diaz

Estratus Quo: Rehabilitation of the Viaduct / Laura Manglano Nueno
Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, Spain

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 9 of 22
© Laura Manglano Nueno

Geographism: Over the Landscape Impermanence / Daniel Eslava Tovar
Universidad de Los Andes, Colombia

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 22 of 22
© Daniel Eslava Tovar

METECHO: An Architectural Narrative / Evangelia Moschou, Maria Effrosyni Varsami
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 7 of 22
© Evangelia Moschou, Maria Effrosyni Varsami

Next Generation of Apple Orchard / Yoojin Kim, Seohee Kim, Shinhyun Lee
Hanyang University, Republic of Korea

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 8 of 22
© Yoojin Kim, Seohee Kim, Shinhyun Lee

NO_BUNKER: Revealed Contentions / Luz Adriana Niño Jimenez
Universidad de Los Andes, Colombia

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 11 of 22
© Luz Adriana Niño Jimenez

Parazoa Building: Hydroecological Reprogramming / Tiago Barros Aguiar
Universidade de São Paulo, Brazil

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 10 of 22
© Tiago Barros Aguiar

ParkTEA: Architecture of Coexistence / Ignacio Martinez Pardo
Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, Spain

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 14 of 22
© Ignacio Martinez Pardo

Reclaiming Lost Spaces / Pawel Mlynarczyk
Technical University of Cracow, Poland

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 18 of 22
© Pawel Mlynarczyk

Regenerative Salt Landscapes / Ezequiel Lopez, Maria Victoria Echegaray, Agustina Durandez
Universidad Nacional de Córdoba, Argentina

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 4 of 22
© Ezequiel Lopez, Maria Victoria Echegaray, Agustina Durandez

Riah Palace / Hao Lu, Ramita Keeratiurai, Réka Nisnánszky
Universität für angewandte Kunst Wien, Austria

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 5 of 22
© Hao Lu, Ramita Keeratiurai, Réka Nisnánszky

Sanctuary of Silence / Øzgur Reyhan Yumer
Oslo School of Architecture, Norway

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 12 of 22
© Øzgur Reyhan Yumer

Temporary Refuge for Women Experiencing Violence / Camila Salhuana Bellodas
Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú, Peru

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 20 of 22
© Camila Salhuana Bellodas

Under One Roof - A Daycare Center in Weil am Rhein / Moritz Elias Rüdiger Klosa, Marco Motzkus, Alec Lopes Dos Santos
Duale Hochschule Baden-Württemberg Lörrach, Germany

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 19 of 22
© Moritz Elias Rüdiger Klosa, Marco Motzkus, Alec Lopes Dos Santos

Urban Continuity: A Systemic Park in Milan / Elena Eliseeva, Mariia Kovalenko, Laura Cappelli, Claudia Cipollone, Marta Colombi
Polytechnic Institute of Milan, Italy

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 6 of 22
© Elena Eliseeva, Mariia Kovalenko, Laura Cappelli, Claudia Cipollone, Marta Colombi

When Objects Become Architects / Zhang Zichun
The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

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The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards - Image 21 of 22
© Zhang Zichun

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Cite: ArchDaily. "The 20 Shortlisted Projects of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards" 16 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039556/the-20-shortlisted-projects-of-the-archdaily-student-project-awards> ISSN 0719-8884

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