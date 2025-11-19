Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. From Bangkok to Florence: 6 Unbuilt Public Space Projects Rethinking Community, Ecology, and Urban Identity

From Bangkok to Florence: 6 Unbuilt Public Space Projects Rethinking Community, Ecology, and Urban Identity

Subscriber Access

Save

Public spaces remain some of the most dynamic sites for unbuilt architectural experimentation, revealing how cities and architects can imagine accessibility, gathering, and civic identity. In this curated Unbuilt edition, submitted by the ArchDaily community, the selected proposals examine parks, pedestrian corridors, cultural landscapes, and open-access urban environments that invite people to meet, move, rest, and participate in collective life. Rather than treating public space as leftover terrain, these projects position it as essential infrastructure—shaping urban health, memory, and social interaction.

From Bangkok to Florence: 6 Unbuilt Public Space Projects Rethinking Community, Ecology, and Urban Identity - Image 20 of 35From Bangkok to Florence: 6 Unbuilt Public Space Projects Rethinking Community, Ecology, and Urban Identity - Image 23 of 35From Bangkok to Florence: 6 Unbuilt Public Space Projects Rethinking Community, Ecology, and Urban Identity - Image 33 of 35From Bangkok to Florence: 6 Unbuilt Public Space Projects Rethinking Community, Ecology, and Urban Identity - Image 27 of 35From Bangkok to Florence: 6 Unbuilt Public Space Projects Rethinking Community, Ecology, and Urban Identity - More Images+ 30

Across diverse contexts, from Bangkok and Jakarta to Florence, Athens, Tbilisi, and Stropkov, these proposals explore different modes of public engagement: the reuse of heritage sites, the redesign of pedestrian networks, the reinvention of urban corridors, and the creation of new civic landscapes through ecological and cultural strategies. Some focus on reconnecting communities through inclusive design, while others transform industrial materials into new urban ecologies or reinterpret historical forms to support contemporary civic use. Together, they demonstrate how unbuilt work can test new spatial models, challenge existing urban conditions, and anticipate more generous and adaptive public realms.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "From Bangkok to Florence: 6 Unbuilt Public Space Projects Rethinking Community, Ecology, and Urban Identity" 19 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036151/from-bangkok-to-florence-6-unbuilt-public-space-projects-rethinking-community-ecology-and-urban-identity> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags