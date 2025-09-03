‘T’ Space Presents New Hudson Valley Houses by Steven Holl, Toshiko Mori, and Others at the Archive Gallery

Save this picture! M&M House / Stan Allen Architect. Image © Pablo Gerson

'T' Space will open New Hudson Valley Houses on September 7 at the Archive Gallery in Rhinebeck, New York. The exhibition gathers ten recently designed homes by architects Stan Allen, Garrick Ambrose, Steven Holl, Toshiko Mori Architect, and MOS, all located within three hours of New York City. Rather than showcasing completed works through photography, the presentation relies exclusively on models and drawings, inviting visitors into the architectural process and the conceptual foundations behind each project.

+ 4

Although the houses are at different stages of design, they share four guiding principles: the preservation of the Hudson Valley landscape, the pursuit of individual architectural expression, an emphasis on materiality and scale, and ecological integration with the natural environment. These priorities manifest in strategies such as minimizing site disturbance, using domestic architecture as a testing ground for light and proportion, and pursuing sustainable systems, including solar, geothermal, and green roofs. Together, the projects highlight the Hudson Valley as a fertile ground for experimentation, where the glacially shaped terrain and expansive rural sites allow architecture to engage directly with landscape and ecology.

Each participating practice approaches this context through a distinct lens. Stan Allen explores the intersection of architecture, vernacular traditions, and landscape, often through houses and studios that emphasize direct engagement with the site. Garrick Ambrose focuses on architecture's capacity to connect people to culture and the natural world, building on experience across scales from small studios to major cultural institutions. Toshiko Mori Architect integrates ecological sensitivity, material research, and historical context into designs that are both conceptually rigorous and pragmatically responsive. Steven Holl Architects distill their broader investigations of light, materiality, and spatial experience into residential projects that respond intimately to site conditions. MOS, led by Hilary Sample and Michael Meredith, brings an experimental approach that spans domestic, cultural, and institutional typologies, situating residential architecture within a wider discourse of design innovation.

Through models, drawings, and conceptual frameworks, the exhibition highlights the enduring relevance of the house as a laboratory for integrating form, material, and ecology, providing a lens into how architecture can both preserve and transform its surrounding landscape.