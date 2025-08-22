Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. How Not to Build: Architecture by the Absence of Intervention

How Not to Build: Architecture by the Absence of Intervention

Whether for design competitions or architectural awards, buildings are often judged for what they offer–the programmed functions, the form, or the visual delight. In a minority of cases, it is the absence or the reduction of intervention that made a project successful. In 1971, a high-profile architectural competition in Paris was won by a proposal that only utilized half the available site, giving the rest as an urban space to the city. In London, a proposal to convert a disused power station with minimal additions, leaving large spaces untouched, won a design competition in 1994. The Stirling Prize, the UK's most prestigious architectural award, in 2017 was won by a proposal that was little more than an empty platform. These examples of cultural buildings from Northwestern Europe illustrate how the absence of intervention can provide more.

Pompidou Center, Paris

Cite: Mohieldin Gamal. "How Not to Build: Architecture by the Absence of Intervention" 22 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033320/how-not-to-build-architecture-by-the-absence-of-intervention> ISSN 0719-8884

