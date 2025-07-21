DAM Explores the Challenge of New Urban Neighborhoods in Germany with “Building Cities Today?”

The Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM) in Frankfurt has opened a new exhibition titled Building Cities Today?, examining the complexities of developing new urban neighborhoods in Germany. Running from June 28 to November 2, 2025, the exhibition brings together nine projects that reflect diverse approaches to new urban planning, with a focus on sustainability, social integration, and long-term adaptability. Referencing the legacy of the "Neues Frankfurt" housing program of the 1920s, the exhibition opens with the Römerstadt estate, one of Germany's early experiments in functional and standardized housing. From there, it transitions to eight urban developments from the 1990s to the 2020s, presenting case studies that include HafenCity in Hamburg, Bahnstadt in Heidelberg, Neckarbogen in Heilbronn, City of Wood in Bad Aibling, and Messestadt Riem in Munich.

Each project offers insight into the planning processes, ecological strategies, and governance models shaping today's neighborhoods. While some sites were developed on former railway yards, industrial zones, or airports, others, such as the WarnowQuartier in Rostock, are still in early planning stages. The exhibition also addresses the obstacles that can hinder such developments, featuring the unbuilt WerkBundStadt in Berlin and Frankfurt's Günthersburghöfe, both of which stalled due to political and economic factors. Rather than presenting fully resolved solutions, Building Cities Today? also emphasizes the ongoing and negotiated nature of urban development. The projects highlight a shift toward mixed-use, socially diverse, and ecologically responsive models, challenging the legacy of mono-functional zoning. Key themes include decentralized energy systems, public space design, mobility infrastructure, and participatory planning.

To complement the exhibition, DAM partnered with Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences for a teaching and research project that investigated large-scale neighbourhood planning. Students conducted field studies in selected neighbourhoods and contributed to the creation of Plan.Spiel.Stadt., a new urban planning board game in collaboration with the games company Lookout GmbH, based on the game Conflicity, produced by the non-profit urbanequipe e.V. Rather than publishing a traditional exhibition catalogue, DAM uses this game to engage visitors in the complex decision-making processes behind urban development. By framing neighbourhoods not just as physical environments but as dynamic systems shaped by ecological, economic, and social factors, Building Cities Today? invites reflection on how cities can grow responsibly and inclusively. The exhibition also underscores the need for adaptive frameworks that remain open to experimentation and learning.

