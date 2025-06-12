Zaha Hadid Architects, COX Architecture, and Woods Bagot Complete Western Sydney International Airport in Australia

Save this picture! Western Sydney International Airport. Image Courtesy of Western Sydney International Airport

The first photos of the recently completed Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) have just been unveiled, marking the delivery of Australia's first major airport in over half a century. Designed through a collaborative process by Zaha Hadid Architects and COX Architecture, and delivered by Woods Bagot and Multiplex, the terminal presents a new model for airport design, one that is grounded in its setting, responsive to its context, and oriented toward the future of travel. Located in Badgerys Creek on the Cumberland Plain, the terminal is positioned to serve as a long-term gateway to Greater Sydney. While major construction has concluded, final fit-outs of the terminal's retail precinct and airline lounges will be completed closer to the airport's official launch, as commercial agreements continue to progress. Western Sydney International Airport is on track to begin operations, including domestic, international, and air cargo services, in late 2026.

+ 10

The terminal's architectural language draws from the surrounding landscape. A low, horizontal profile and soft, curved edges echo the expansive terrain of Western Sydney, while a sculptural ceiling filters natural light into the interior, referencing the dappled sunlight seen through eucalyptus bark. These elements aim to contribute to a calm and intuitive spatial experience, combining functionality with a strong visual identity. This emphasis on place continues throughout the terminal. Architectural gestures and material selections are grounded in the region's character, while the use of light becomes both a guiding and atmospheric tool, supporting movement, orientation, and spatial legibility.

Informed by consultation with Dharug Custodians and First Nations advisor Murrawin, the design incorporates local narratives and values into the spatial experience. Open sightlines, warm material palettes, and seamless transitions between interior and exterior environments reflect the diversity of Western Sydney and aim to foster a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere. Operationally, the terminal prioritizes ease of movement and passenger clarity. The modular layout supports phased expansion and future adaptation to emerging technologies and travel demands, while strong visual cues guide circulation from landside to airside.

Sustainability has also been central to the project's planning and delivery. The terminal features a climate-responsive façade and a rooftop system comprising over 6,000 solar panels, providing on-site renewable energy and enhancing overall energy efficiency. Rainwater is collected and recycled for use in operational systems, including bathrooms, irrigation, and cooling towers, contributing to a reduced environmental footprint. These strategies have helped the terminal achieve a 5-Star Green Star design rating.

In recent news from major projects, Zaha Hadid Architects has various ongoing and recently completed projects around the world. Recently, the Asaan Museum in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, that aims to be a new cultural institution designed to preserve and celebrate the nation's heritage, and marks Zaha Hadid Architects' first project to employ adobe construction, has broken ground, the Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum located in the Guangming District, that designed as a platform to highlight scientific research and technological innovation, and will explore the role of science in shaping the future. has officially opened, and design of the Oystra, a 128,000-square-metre seafront development located on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, that comprises 950 residential units, a comprehensive range of shopping, dining, and leisure amenities, has been unveiled.