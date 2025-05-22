Vietnamese Architect Trần Thị Ngụ Ngôn Wins the 2025 Diversity in Architecture-DIVIA Award

Save this picture! Premier Office / Tropical Space. Image Courtesy of Diversity in Architecture - DIVIA Award

The Diversity in Architecture (DIVIA) Award 2025 has been awarded to Vietnamese architect Trần Thị Ngụ Ngôn, founder of Tropical Space, in a ceremony held on 10 May 2025 at the European Cultural Centre, in Palazzo Mora in Venice. The award includes international recognition and a €10,000 prize, honoring women architects whose work contributes to cultural diversity and inclusion in architecture. This year's edition featured five other finalists: Carolina Rodas and Carla Chávez from Ecuador, Izaskun Chinchilla from Spain, Cazú Zegers from Chile, Patcharada Inplang from Thailand, and Surella Segú from Mexico, all of whom were presented as part of the Time Space Existance exhibition organized by the ECC.

Trần Thị Ngụ Ngôn's architectural practice, Tropical Space, is based in Ho Chi Minh City and is known for its use of local brick, commitment to climate-conscious design, and sensitive engagement with local building traditions. Notable projects include the Cham temple-inspired Premier Office in Ho Chi Minh City and the Terra Cotta Workshop in Quang Nam Province, which was selected as one of ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2024. The architect said she was "extremely surprised" in her acceptance speech, and recognized the award as a source of encouragement for herself and other female architects worldwide.

As for the other five finalists: Carolina Rodas and Carla Chávez lead RAMA Estudio, a practice focused on participatory design and rural development, emphasizing context-responsive architecture that strengthens community ties. Izaskun Chinchilla leads her namesake practice, known for innovative use of materials and designs that challenge conventional architectural norms. Cazú Zegers, also head of her eponymous studio, develops landscape-integrated architecture rooted in South America's geography and cultural memory. Patcharada Inplang is the co-founder of Sher Maker Studio, where she explores vernacular construction and local craftsmanship to create environmentally sensitive architecture. Surella Segú, co-founder of El Cielo, specializes in urban regeneration and inclusive public space, integrating design with social policy to promote urban equity.

The jury for the 2023 and 2025 DIVIA Award ceremonies included architects and academics Martha Thorne (Madrid), Odile Decq (Paris), Rahul Mehrotra (Mumbai and Cambridge, Boston), Sol Camacho (São Paulo), and Itohan Osayimwese (Providence). Jury member Martha Thorne praised the winner for "doing work that is defined by clarity and coherence. It does not seek to be iconic for the sake of recognition but rather strives for a meaningful articulation of place. Though a young firm, their body of work already exhibits remarkable consistency, demonstrating a strong and evolving architectural language across diverse contexts in Vietnam."

The official DIVIA Award 2025 catalogue was presented during the ceremony, and the accompanying exhibition was opened to the public. The exhibition, featuring the work of the finalists and the winner, is on view at Palazzo Mora in Venice and will remain open until 23 November. Palazzo Mora is one of the venues for the European Cultural Centre's (ECC) 2025 edition of the Time Space Existence exhibition, which also hosts ArchDaily's inaugural exhibition, presenting six architecture offices previously recognized as Best New Practices, and the EUmies Awards - Young Talent 2025, highlighting the achievements of recently graduated architects.