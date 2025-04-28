ECC Announces the 2025 Time Space Existence Exhibition in Venice as a Call to Repair, Regenerate, and Reuse

Save this picture! Courtesy of European Cultural Centre

The 2025 iteration of the Time Space Existence exhibition is set to attract audiences from May 10 to November 23. Organized by the European Cultural Centre (ECC) in Venice's renowned venues—Palazzo Bembo, Palazzo Mora, and Marinaressa Gardens—this seventh edition brings together a diverse cohort of 207 architects, designers, artists, and researchers from over 52 countries. All contributions are curated under the theme of "Repair, Regenerate, and Reuse" as an exploration of architecture's capacity to engage with critical environmental, social, and cultural challenges. Highlights of the Special Projects section include ArchDaily's inaugural exhibition, presenting six architecture offices previously recognized as Best New Practices as emerging voices in the field of architectural innovations.

The Time Space Existence exhibition showcases a wide range of works, including conceptual projects, models, photographs, videos, sculptures, and site-specific installations. It highlights both practical applications and visionary proposals that push the boundaries of architectural practice. Emphasizing sustainable methodologies, the projects explore topics like adaptive reuse, material innovation, and community-based initiatives.

Parallel to ArchDaily's Best Practices exhibition in Palazzo Mora, other significant contributions of the Special Projects section include the EUmies Awards - Young Talent 2025, highlighting the talent of recently graduated architects, urban planners and landscape architects, the Diversity in Architecture (DIVIA) Award 2025, celebrating women professionals whose work demonstrates architectural excellence, and Blurring the Lines, a non-profit supporting initiatives arcihitecture-connected fields.

We all know the built environment plays a huge role in environmental damage. However, it also holds immense potential to become a driving force for positive transformation. This year, we are building on the narrative of our previous edition by encouraging participants to go even further, showcasing projects, ideas, and reflections on how architecture can adopt a regenerative approach. This means prioritizing repair and embracing reuse as a fundamental principle of contemporary practice. - Rachele De Stefano, Head of Architecture at ECC Italy

Leading architects, designers, and researchers will present projects that not only explore theoretical aspects but also demonstrate practical applications of sustainable practices. Notable contributors include Alejandro Aravena, recognized for his work on affordable housing, and the collective Vuild, which addresses Japan's rural challenges. The exhibition will also emphasize the integration of indigenous knowledge and contemporary techniques, highlighted by organizations such as Semillas, which aims to foster community engagement in the Amazon, and Blouin Orzes, focusing on Inuit architectural needs.

Additionally, the exhibition will explore how architecture can harmonize with natural ecosystems, with contributions like those from Henriquez Partners Architects and ARUP, who investigate climate narratives through innovative designs. Projects will also reflect a commitment to local materials and craftsmanship, as seen in the works of the Mexico-based studio Materia and María Isabel Paz who focus on wellness and community care.