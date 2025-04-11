Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community

Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community

Save
Save this picture!
Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 26 of 49
Symbiosis, a Prototype for Living and Working. Image Courtesy of contexo

The future of urban life is increasingly being imagined as collective, layered, and adaptable. As cities grow denser and the boundaries between work, home, and leisure blur, architects are rethinking the traditional notion of residential living, shifting from isolated units to integrated, community-driven environments. This collection of unbuilt projects, submitted by the ArchDaily community, reflects this shift: a global exploration into how design can shape more resilient, inclusive, and connected ways of living.

Many of the proposals take the form of vertical villages or mixed-use ecosystems that intertwine housing with amenities, nature, and public space. In North Macedonia, Urban Hills reimagines a high-rise as a mountain of stacked gardens; in Texas, West Parkway Residence creates communal experiences through elevated social spaces. Others, like Symbiosis in the Netherlands, propose hybrid models for co-living and co-working, while Build Now: Waterloo Region in Canada prioritizes affordability within a complete community framework. From symbolic gestures of national identity in THE EAGLE in Albania to the urban-natural interface in Rive Nature in Paris, the projects demonstrate a shared ambition to design not just buildings, but urban conditions that foster belonging and transformation.

Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 9 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 19 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 28 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 39 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - More Images+ 44

Read on to discover 8 unbuilt residential and collective housing projects that propose new ways of living together.

Related Article

Social Spaciousness: MVRDV Reimagines the Future of Co-Living

Urban Hills / BMA - Besian Mehmeti Architects

Skopje, North Macedonia

Save this picture!
Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 9 of 49
Urban Hills. Image © BMA

Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 1 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 2 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 3 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 4 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - More Images+ 44

The Urban Hills is set to become a landmark-a landscape-inspired mixed-use development in Tetovo in North Macedonia.The urban sprawl sparked our conceptual thinking about how to combine, organize, stack, and create a building that would actually be a vertical neighborhood of homes with gardens.Through an intricate play with the volumes and masses, we have been focused to turn this large-scale project into a human scale project. It will be the highest man-made mountain in the city when it's finished

Build Now: Waterloo Region / ABA Architects

Ontario, Canada

Save this picture!
Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 7 of 49
Build Now. Image © ABA

Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 12 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 11 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 6 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 10 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - More Images+ 44

On December 2nd, 2024, City of Waterloo Council voted unanimously to identify Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region through their BUILD NOW: Waterloo Region initiative as the preferred proponent to develop 25-acres of vacant land to build 1,000 homes deemed affordable and attainable. ABA proudly prepared the concept plan that envisions a complete community nestled within a vibrant public realm and natural setting. The first phase of the development aims to secure permits for 50 affordable housing units by the end of 2025.

MTK Towers / AIMM Architects

Kyiv, Ukraine

Save this picture!
Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 15 of 49
MTK Towers. Image © AIMM Architects

Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 14 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 17 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 18 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 13 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - More Images+ 44

A project for a multifunctional residential complex on the left bank of Kyiv. The project envisions the development of the area with residential buildings of varying heights (9-25 floors). In addition to housing and commercial spaces, the project includes a shopping center, a sports complex, a school, and kindergartens.

West Parkway Residence / Atelier E.Design

Texas, USA

Save this picture!
Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 20 of 49
West Parkway Residence. Image © Atelier E.Design

Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 23 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 22 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 24 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 21 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - More Images+ 44

West Parkway Residence is a residential development in Houston, Texas, featuring 770 high-end condominium units across 1.4 million square feet. Designed as a vertical village, it fosters community interaction through thoughtfully placed amenities on upper levels, including a gym, movie theater, social lounge, and outdoor pool. Each unit offers panoramic views of nearby parks and rivers, with interiors featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and high-end finishes.

Symbiosis, a Prototype for Living and Working / Contexō

Tilburg, The Netherlands

Save this picture!
Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 31 of 49
Symbiosis, a Prototype for Living and Working. Image Courtesy of contexo

Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 28 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 29 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 33 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 27 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - More Images+ 44

Symbiosis is a 20,000-square-meter prototype redefining urban living and working. Located in Kenniskwartier, Tilburg, it fosters a hybrid ecosystem blending housing, workspaces, and communal areas. Prioritizing sustainability, adaptability, and inclusivity, it dissolves boundaries between public and private spaces. Rooted in urban regeneration and environmental integration, it embraces a flexible framework for cooperative living and working. More than a building, Symbiosis is a prototype for a resilient, inclusive urban future that fosters interaction, collaboration, and shared progress.

THE EAGLE / Davide Macullo Architects, ERE architecture

Tirana, Albania

Save this picture!
Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 34 of 49
The Eagle. Image Courtesy of Davide Macullo Architects

Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 37 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 36 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 35 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 38 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - More Images+ 44

Albania deserves a genuine manifesto to honour the pride of an ancient and tenacious people who know how to be gracious. A strong yet light symbol, authentic in its structure, rational and poetic, just as an eagle. This building is not just a building, but an idea of territory and history. This new presence will not go unnoticed because it is meaningful. It epitomises, in one volume, our belief that architecture is the link between the DNA of a place, its present and its future. It is a building that expresses the values of a nation and the values of the surrounding Mediterranean. The eagle of Tirana works with light, evoking the history of Mediterranean architecture, from classicism – taking up its orders and iconographic power – to the dynamism of the Baroque, passing through the purity of the Renaissance and Gothic geometry, to the present, rising to the challenge of sustainability.

Rive Nature / Valode & Pistre

Paris, France

Save this picture!
Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 40 of 49
Rive Nature. Image © Miyisis-Cogedim

Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 42 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 44 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 43 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 41 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - More Images+ 44

This project was an opportunity to create an organised, mixed-use urban location that would form an articulation joint between the banks of the river Seine and the heart of the Bongarde district. The project thus offers an urban density similar to that of a city-centre district.The main characteristic of this new neighbourhood is the laying-out of a huge central landscaped space in the form of a densely planted pedestrian walkway. This tree lined pedestrian zone is laid out at right angles to the Seine and links the riverbank, boulevard and nearby streets, as well as the riverside terraces of the neighbouring shopping centre.

Next Amani / Spectrum

Tatu City, Kenya

Save this picture!
Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 49 of 49
Next Amani. Image © Spectrum Vision

Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 46 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 47 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 48 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - Image 45 of 49Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community - More Images+ 44

NEXT Amani, designed by SPECTRUM Architecture and commissioned by Next Group, redefines urban living in Tatu City, Kenya. This innovative residential complex spans 8,085.3 square meters and features four distinct residential blocks that blend contemporary design with nature. With state-of-the-art amenities like a pool deck, communal courtyards, and a signature restaurant, NEXT Amani offers a tranquil, vibrant lifestyle that promotes community and sustainability.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN UNBUILT PROJECT

We highly appreciate the input from our readers and are always happy to see more projects designed by them. If you have an Unbuilt project to submit, click here and follow the guidelines. Our curators will review your submission and get back to you in case it is selected for a feature.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "Rethinking Urban Living: 8 Conceptual Collective Housing Projects from the ArchDaily Community" 11 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029016/rethinking-urban-living-8-conceptual-collective-housing-projects-from-the-archdaily-community> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags