The Quiet Tensions of POPS: How Private Institutions Shape Public Urban Wellness and Access

In contemporary urban development, the concept of Privately Owned Public Space (POPS) has gained increasing prominence. These are spaces that, while built, owned, and maintained by private developers, are legally required to remain publicly accessible. Often the result of negotiated planning incentives—such as zoning bonuses or increased floor area—POPS have become especially prevalent in dense urban environments where land is limited and demand for public amenities is high.

New York City remains the most thoroughly documented example, with over 500 such spaces—ranging from plazas to atriums—cataloged in Jerold Kayden's book, Privately Owned Public Space: The New York City Experience. Although originally conceived to supplement the city's public realm, POPS have long drawn criticism for favoring private interests over public benefit. Many of these spaces, critics argue, are carefully curated to serve developers and select their users, often falling short of their civic promise. Yet, despite their shortcomings, might there be ways in which POPS—when thoughtfully designed and equitably managed—can foster environments of wellness, reflection, and healing? Can they navigate the delicate balance between private gain and genuine public value?

In recent years, similar models have emerged across the globe, including in cities throughout Asia. In some cases, private developers may not directly own the public space, but are instead required—often as part of planning conditions tied to nearby developments—to design, build, or maintain public areas such as parks or plazas. These evolving arrangements prompt important questions: Can privately managed public spaces in Asian cities offer new perspectives on integrating accessibility, community engagement, and inclusivity? And how do local design approaches, governance structures, and cultural attitudes toward public space shape their outcomes?

As the boundaries between public and private continue to blur, POPS embody both the possibilities and tensions of urban design today. On the one hand, they bring much-needed investment, ongoing maintenance, and often high-quality landscaping to areas that might otherwise be neglected. On the other, they challenge conventional definitions of public space—operating within commercial ecosystems that can shape user behavior, limit access, or subtly exclude marginalized groups. Recognizing and grappling with this duality is essential to understanding the evolving role of POPS in creating truly inclusive and restorative urban environments.

Elevated Encounters: Transforming Bangkok's Infrastructure into Public Realm

In Thailand, recent initiatives have emerged that seek to reclaim and revitalize underutilized or neglected urban infrastructure as a means of promoting civic well-being and enhancing the built environment. These projects, often led by private developers or in collaboration with public agencies, reimagine rooftops and elevated walkways as opportunities for accessible green space in the dense urban fabric of Bangkok.

One notable example is Sky Forest Scape, designed by Shma Company Limited. Located atop a commercial development, the project transforms the building's rooftop into a modest yet thoughtfully designed green space. By incorporating lightweight landscaping and planting strategies that respect structural limitations, the design introduces a layer of accessible nature without compromising the integrity of the building. The open-plan layout invites informal, user-driven activities, offering a flexible environment for rest, interaction, or small-scale events. However, the location—high above street level and within a private development—raises important questions about access and inclusivity. While it presents an alternative form of urban public space, the extent to which it is freely and equally accessible to all residents remains dependent on the policies and discretion of its private managers.

In contrast, Hop Park: Green Pop-up Hop into the Greeniverse, also designed by Shma in collaboration with Garnier, offers a more overtly public intervention. Set along the heavily trafficked Pathumwan Skywalk, this project revitalizes a segment of elevated pedestrian infrastructure by introducing greenery, seating, and shaded areas. Designed to have minimal structural impact, the installation creates a calming urban oasis amid Bangkok's dense commercial core. The project demonstrates how private sponsorship can contribute positively to public life by enhancing everyday transit spaces into zones of pause, leisure, and encounter. Beyond its physical improvements, Hop Park also incorporates visual projections and art installations, transforming the walkway into a vibrant and engaging destination. As it remains fully open to the public without the barriers often associated with rooftop access, this typology illustrates a more inclusive model for privately-supported public space in the urban realm.

Community Gains and Capital Incentives: NYC's Dual-Purpose Parks

In New York City, recent privately-led public space initiatives have shown promising results, though not without raising important questions about access and intent. A notable example is Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, designed by James Corner Field Operations. Developed and operated by the same firm behind the adjacent mixed-use complex, The Refinery, the park was widely embraced by the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic as a vital open-air refuge. Strategically located along the East River and adjacent to a major bike lane network connecting Brooklyn neighborhoods such as Clinton Hill and the Navy Yard to Williamsburg, the park quickly became a popular gathering place for residents. Its design pays homage to the site's industrial past, while offering open, flexible spaces that support a range of recreational and social activities—features that have helped sustain its popularity even beyond the pandemic period.

Despite its success in serving local needs, Domino Park remains a privately-owned and managed public space, and its existence is deeply tied to the surrounding development's commercial interests. The waterfront park significantly enhances the value and appeal of the nearby office building and luxury residences, all under the same ownership. As the park is maintained and curated to a high standard, questions arise about the motivations behind its upkeep: does it primarily serve the broader public or reinforce the desirability and rental potential of the adjacent properties? While the space is open to all, the alignment of its design and management with private interests invites ongoing debate about the authenticity and inclusivity of its publicness.

A comparable example can be found in 550 Madison Garden, designed by Snøhetta. This project involves the revitalization of the public space adjacent to the iconic postmodern skyscraper originally designed by Philip Johnson and John Burgee. The new garden introduces a more welcoming, health-oriented public environment while improving the pedestrian experience around the tower. However, the space remains under private management, allowing for operational control that extends to aspects such as security and opening hours—currently restricting access between 11 PM and 7 AM. While the transformation represents a clear spatial and environmental upgrade, the governance model continues to blur the lines between public access and private oversight.

Spaces for Reflection: When Non-Profits Shape the Urban Commons in Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, there have been several notable cases where public space has been created through private investment, particularly by not-for-profit organizations. These examples stand out because they prioritize revitalization and community engagement over-commercialization. In such cases, the balance shifts in favor of serving the broader public rather than catering to select or privileged audiences.

A prime example is the Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Arts by Herzog & de Meuron. Developed by a non-profit entity, the project features expansive courtyard spaces—divided across upper and lower levels—that offer generous public access within a historically rich compound. Surrounded by meticulously revitalized buildings designed by a world-class architect, the courtyards are seamlessly integrated with Tai Kwun's cultural and artistic programming. This combination provides a unique sense of tranquility in the heart of Hong Kong, offering a rare moment of respite amid the city's intensity. The open-air amphitheater, in particular, encourages informal activities—conversations, casual dining, or simply pausing for a break—empowering visitors to engage with the space on their own terms.

That said, even Tai Kwun subtly privileges a specific demographic—those more inclined toward culture and the arts—over other potential users, such as skateboarders or street performers. Even though it is operated as a non-profit, like many privately managed public spaces, Tai Kwun must rely on surrounding commercial activity to sustain its programming and upkeep. This commercial presence supports operational needs by leveraging foot traffic to attract tenants, creating a symbiotic relationship between public use and private viability.

Despite these limitations, it's indisputable that a particular public segment has benefited more than others from such developments. Tai Kwun, for example, offers a space for reflection, calm, and cultural immersion—an antidote to the city's high-speed lifestyle. Its open, accessible layout, framed by heritage buildings and contemporary interventions, encourages rest and wellness and a deeper engagement with the city's identity and layered history.

As more public spaces in Hong Kong are developed and maintained by the private sector—such as Henderson Land's recently opened sculpture park in collaboration with the Leisure and Cultural Services Department and Zaha Hadid Architects—questions remain: Can this private-public hybrid model continue to offer meaningful spaces of wellness and healing within a city marked by extreme density? And how might it evolve to welcome an even broader, more diverse public?

