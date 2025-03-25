Beyond Transforming Structures: Creating New Atmospheres in Preexisting Architecture

Save this picture! Impluvium / Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura. Image © Juan Cruz Paredes

How can architecture professionals transform the atmosphere of a structure? What kinds of interventions can go beyond adaptive reuse to modify spatial perception? As architectural structures are repurposed over time, new uses and needs emerge between spaces and their users. While the structures of old buildings keep the memory of communities alive, the introduction of new life through greenhouses, housing, commerce, offices, or cultural centers brings about new atmospheres where light, ventilation, the integration of nature, and other elements reshape interior experiences.

As Peter Zumthor states in his book Atmospheres, "The atmosphere speaks to an emotional sensitivity, a perception that operates at an incredible speed and that humans possess for survival." From Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura, an architecture practice based in Argentina, believes that atmosphere is shaped by the space that gives architecture meaning and significance, as well as the emotions it evokes through its formal, material, lighting, acoustic, and climatic qualities. The reuse of infrastructure across diverse environments and scales can reflect the challenges of contemporary life, where awareness of climate change, the emergence of new technologies, and the optimization of construction techniques and materials should contribute to building a more sustainable habitat.

Located in the Calamuchita Valley in Córdoba Province, Argentina, the Impluvium project by Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura repurposes the structure of an old 16-meter-diameter, 1.5-meter-high water tank built in the 1930s. Originally constructed on a rocky massif to supply irrigation systems for local agricultural production, this infrastructure has been transformed nearly 80 years later into a space once again linked to the (re)production of vegetables on a domestic scale, promoting a more sustainable way of living. Designed for off-season vegetable cultivation and plant propagation under controlled temperatures, allowing them to adapt to the local climate once introduced into the surrounding environment, the space also serves as a place for leisure, enjoyment, and contemplation. This inverted circular tent, made of a metal structure and translucent polycarbonate enclosures, is open at the center to collect rainwater in a natural basin, referencing the impluvium of Roman houses. In this way, the project's atmosphere is shaped by three core intentions: (re)produce, experiment, and contemplate.

Another case that also combines an industrial typology with domestic life is El Tanque Leisure Area by Urdiales Estudio de Arquitectura in Ecuador. The project involves the reuse of a former water reservoir tank that once supplied water for livestock and irrigation but became obsolete with the introduction of potable water. The structure was transformed into a leisure space for informal use, mantaining a direct relationship with the natural surroundings. The bar area was placed inside the tank, which was adapted to be habitable, while the seating area features a sunken lounge designed for relaxation and connection with nature. The reuse of this infrastructure and its subsequent adaptation to a new function have created outdoor experiences that were likely unimaginable before.

Amid the various advantages and disadvantages to consider, it is proven that the reuse of structures and recycling of materials can reduce the impact of construction, an industry that continues to generate increasing amounts of waste. Thinking from the inside out and understanding the needs of future inhabitants of the spaces, the architecture of Lacaton & Vassal emphasizes the idea of minimizing destruction and maximizing utility. As they highlight, if greenhouses are so good for plants, they can also be good for us. Given that greenhouses allow for passive climate regulation, especially in extremely cold climates, Choza. Espacio de Arquitectura acknowledges the challenges these typologies face in warmer regions, where passive systems require rethinking infrastructure to achieve energy efficiency. In fact, their Impluvium project had to respond to significant seasonal temperature variations, ensuring maximum solar radiation capture in winter to store heat for as long as possible. Additionally, it required solar radiation control in summer, balancing natural light for plant photosynthesis while ensuring proper ventilation to prevent extreme indoor temperatures.

Now, what role do plants play in shaping human perception of space, and how do they interact with the reuse of obsolete or abandoned infrastructures over time? Dabang Café by one-aftr in South Korea demonstrates how wild plants gradually replaced human occupation, transforming what was once a ruined building into an indoor garden, or more accurately, a sanctuary for plants. By integrating vegetation, human presence, and the built environment, the deterioration and subsequent renewal of this structure provided a new spatial perception, characterized by improved air circulation, increased sunlight penetration, enhanced opportunities for plant growth, and accessible circulation areas for people.

On multiple occasions, nature begins to reclaim spaces, integrating architecture with its natural surroundings and revealing the passage of time. In their efforts to meet users' needs and consider the climatic conditions of each environment, many architects strive to shape different interior atmospheres based on the structures they intervene in, the geographic locations where they are situated, the desires of their clients, or the environmental impact they seek to leave, among other factors. Located in Brandenburg, near Berlin, the Gutshof Güldenhof Center for Art and Sustainable Living by Heim Balp Architekten aimed to transform an abandoned agricultural complex into a thriving and active center for art, sustainable living, and social interaction. As a former livestock farm with stone barns and stables that had remained untouched since the 18th century, the architects implemented various architectural interventions in the existing buildings, creating both indoor and outdoor spaces for multiple uses. Combining residential, cultural, and work-related facilities, the interior design was curated with numerous objects, plants, and rugs as a conscious way of storytelling. To highlight the new interventions, the façade was repainted black, creating a contrast with the existing aesthetic rather than concealing it.

The selection of materials, colors, textures, and patterns in infrastructure projects often conveys specific messages or aesthetics aligned with various schools of thought, personal choices of architects and clients, or economic, construction, and technological constraints. These aspects are often unknown to the public and are interconnected with cultural, social, and site-specific factors, as well as programmatic requirements that shape the construction process. For instance, the Impluvium project in Córdoba features a double envelope with an outer polycarbonate membrane that enhances sunlight capture and interior ventilation. Given the importance of regulating solar incidence and preventing heat loss during winter, an inner membrane made of micro-perforated white fabric is used to complete the double envelope. This horizontally suspended membrane beneath the sloped roof also creates a buffer space where high temperatures accumulate in the summer and are expelled through upper openings in the envelope.

From identifying a structure for reuse to defining the materials to be employed, numerous decisions, opinions, and intermediate positions will ultimately shape the direction of architectural interventions. This raises questions about the lifespan of preexisting architectures: What is the future of industrial infrastructures that, over time, no longer align with contemporary needs due to structural, construction, or spatial reasons? What tools should be explored to determine the necessary interventions to transform the atmosphere of a space from one specific character to another, either opposite or complementary?

