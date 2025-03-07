Architecture Now: 3XN, Foster + Partners, and More Redefine Redevelopment and Community Design

This month's architecture news highlights a strong focus on sustainability, adaptive reuse, and innovative community-centered design. From environmentally responsive urban developments to cultural and recreational spaces, architects are redefining how buildings interact with their surroundings. Notable examples include 3XN's Sydney Fish Market redevelopment, which integrates public accessibility with climate-sensitive design, and CambridgeSeven's Seneca Park Zoo expansion, which blends conservation efforts with immersive visitor experiences. Whether it's the creation of high-performance sports facilities in Portland or the transformation of historic sites into contemporary hubs, these projects showcase the evolving role of architecture in shaping communities. Read on to discover the latest architectural news and developments.

UNStudio and Samsung C&T Unveil Nature-Inspired Hannamdong-4 Residences in Seoul, South Korea

UNStudio, in collaboration with Samsung C&T Corporation, has unveiled the Hannamdong-4 Residences, a biophilic residential development in Seoul designed to integrate urban living with nature. Featuring a mix of O-shaped, X-shaped, and L-shaped towers inspired by natural elements like white pines and waterlilies, the project aims to reconnect the Namsan Mountain with the Han River while promoting sustainability and community engagement. Key innovations include flexible residential layouts, energy-efficient technologies, extensive green spaces, and amenities like an elevated eco-friendly walkway. Prioritizing well-being and environmental responsibility the development seeks to create a future-ready living experience that harmonizes city life with natural surroundings.

L.A. City Council Unanimously Approves Foster + Partners' Television City Redevelopment in United States

The Los Angeles City Council has granted unanimous approval for Foster + Partners' Television City redevelopment, a project aimed at modernizing William Pereira's 1952 studio while creating a sustainable, low-rise campus. The 25-acre site will feature new sound stages, production and creative offices, and retail spaces, all integrated into a flexible low-carbon structural grid inspired by the city's Case Study Houses. Designed with sustainability and community engagement in mind, the project incorporates locally sourced materials, on-site renewable energy, and a Transportation Demand Management program to reduce traffic impact. Modifications based on community feedback include reduced building massing along Fairfax Avenue, expanded rooftop greenery, and a shift in office space allocation to prioritize production facilities. Once completed, the all-electric studio campus aims to enhance both the entertainment industry and the surrounding neighborhood.

Populous Designs Dual-Sport Women's Performance Center in Portland, United States

RAJ Sports has unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art women's performance center in Hillsboro, Oregon, designed to support both the Portland Thorns (NWSL) and the city's new WNBA team. The 12-acre facility will include training spaces tailored to the needs of female athletes, featuring dedicated strength and conditioning areas, recovery lounges, practice courts, soccer pitches, and wellness-focused amenities. Built through an adaptive reuse of a former Nike office complex, the project emphasizes sustainability while fostering collaboration between the two teams. Designed by global architecture firm Populous, the first phase of the $150 million campus is set to cost $75 million, with future expansions planned to enhance performance and recovery innovations. RAJ Sports, in partnership with Workspace Property Trust and First Tech Federal Credit Union, aims to establish Portland as a leader in women's sports development.

3XN/GXN-Designed Sydney Fish Market Redevelopment Receives Final Approval in Australia

The redevelopment of the Sydney Fish Market has reached a significant milestone with the completion of its roof in December 2024. Designed by 3XN Architects in collaboration with BVN, the roof's supporting structure consists of 594 timber beams, with the longest spanning up to 32 meters. This marks a pivotal stage in the project, as the focus now shifts from structural work to internal finishes. The 65,000-square-meter market, part of the broader Blackwattle Bay revitalization, remains on track for completion by the end of 2025, with plans to enhance public waterfront access while maintaining its role as a key commercial hub.

BIOSIS Designs Climate-Responsive Community Space in Greenland

BIOSIS has designed Kullorsuaq - A House for Children, a climate-sensitive multipurpose facility in Kullorsuaq, Greenland, commissioned by Avannaata Kommunia. The 1,600-square-meter building, adjacent to the local school, will serve as a preschool, youth club, and emergency housing, providing a safe and adaptable space for children and the broader community. Designed to minimize landscape impact, the structure is elevated on timber columns to preserve the natural terrain while managing rain and meltwater flow. Its circular form creates a sheltered courtyard, offering protection from Arctic winds while maximizing sunlight exposure. Locally sourced larch wood is used for durability and ease of construction, allowing the project to be built without large machinery. By integrating local materials and traditional building techniques, BIOSIS has developed a resilient and sustainable design that harmonizes with its extreme environment while fostering education, recreation, and community connection.

CambridgeSeven Selected as Architect for Seneca Park Zoo Expansion in New York

CambridgeSeven has been named the architect for the $100 million expansion of the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York, marking the next phase of the zoo's long-term master plan. The project will introduce a new 22,000-square-foot Main Entry Building and a 48,000-square-foot Tropics Exhibit, designed to enhance visitor engagement while supporting the zoo's conservation efforts. Inspired by the Genesee River Valley, the expansion will integrate sustainable materials and native plantings, creating immersive exhibits that highlight global ecosystems. The Tropics Exhibit will feature indoor rainforest habitats, outdoor microclimates, and a 150,000-gallon Pacific Reef Tank, while the new entry plaza will provide ticketing, education spaces, and administrative offices. Construction is expected to begin in early 2026, with completion anticipated in 2028.

