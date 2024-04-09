Foster + Partners Reimagines William Pereora's Television City in California, United States

Foster + Partners, led by Normal Foster, has just been selected to reimagine the Television City studio complex in Los Angeles, following a global competition. The project involves the restoration of William Pereira’s iconic 1952 buildings and the transformation of the 25-acre site into a low-rise multi-modal campus and draws inspiration from the Los Angeles’ renowned Case Study Houses. The campus will feature new sound stages, production offices, creative workspace, and retail surrounding its perimeter.

The new additions of the program will be integrated into a low-carbon structural grid echoing the infamous Case Study Houses. The studio intends to establish a green campus that sets a standard for community-focused sustainable development within a city. The scheme focuses on William Pereira’s buildings as the cornerstone, re-organizing it into two distinct zones focusing on content production and media operations.

We are designing a creative multi-modal campus that celebrates Television City’s 70-year history and sets a new benchmark for the entertainment industry. It’s a great privilege to breathe new life into Pereira’s iconic and inherently flexible building, which forms the heart of our modular scheme. The campus is designed to embody L.A.’s innovative spirit, while integrating seamlessly with the city fabric and reinvigorating the surrounding streets at a human-scale. -- David Summerfield, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners

Production offices will be located next to the new stages, where they will be surrounded by natural light, pedestrian routes lined with trees, pocket parks, and courtyards to foster well-being, all of which will improve productivity and collaboration. The studio's perimeter will be animated by street-level retail, which will have a beneficial social impact on the neighborhood.

Television City, L.A.'s first all-electric studio, places a high priority on locally produced low-carbon materials, on-site renewable energy, and an abundance of greenery. Furthermore, a Transportation Demand Management (TDM) program integrated into the project's state-of-the-art mobility hub is expected to cut car journeys by up to 30 percent.

In other similar news, Foster + Partners has just begun construction on “The Edge,” its inaugural project in Uruguay situated in Montevideo’s Carrasco neighborhood. The studio has also unveiled the designs of two neighboring residential towers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Finally, the studio revealed designs for a new “vertical creative office” campus on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, overlooking Hollywood.