Building Resilient Architecture for Extreme Cold: BIOSIS’s Climate-Driven Design

As global concerns about climate change grow each year—reshaping our daily lives, cities, and landscapes—some places face a paradoxical challenge: extreme cold. In the world's harshest latitudes, designing sustainable, habitable buildings requires more than conventional approaches; it demands innovation and a deep respect for the local environment. This is the commitment of BIOSIS, an architecture studio based in Copenhagen, which has embraced the challenge of working in some of the planet's most extreme climates. Specializing in climate-driven design, the firm adapts each project to its surrounding environment, respecting and collaborating with nature. For founders Morten Vedelsbøl and Mikkel Thams Olsen, with whom we spoke, this approach represents more than structural resilience—it's a way to harmonize buildings with the environment in regions where extreme cold is a daily reality.

In northern areas such as Nuuk, Greenland, and Labrador, Canada, project success relies on architecture that is robust, resilient, adaptable, and deeply respectful of the environment. "Architecture in extremely cold climates requires more than just importing building practices from temperate zones. It demands rethinking materials, design, and energy efficiency from the outset," says Mikkel Thams Olsen. To this end, BIOSIS's design process begins with a meticulous analysis of the unique environment of each project, such as wind patterns, daylight hours, snowfall, and topography, to understand how to shape buildings that harmonize with the environment rather than dominate it.

The architects note that "sustainability" is often used imprecisely or misinterpreted, so they focus on a broader approach to creating architecture, planning cities, and designing landscapes, considering a variety of complex factors – whether global, local, or social. To support this vision, they developed a set of proprietary tools to map each site's specific potential, which they call "Climate Driven Design." This approach integrates all levels of decision-making—from urban planning to material selection—to ensure that every relevant aspect is considered and that the multiple factors involved are understood and respected.

We initiate the design process only after gathering this wide range of essential climatic data, ensuring that each project develops a distinct robustness – its own character – arising from the unique conditions specific to the site. This approach can be linked to a form of project-specific DNA. We always strive to design buildings with minimal impact on the natural landscape, allowing the local climate to co-design our buildings.

As Vedelsbøl notes, "It's not just about creating buildings that look good; it's about ensuring that the architecture can withstand the daily demands of a harsh climate. We use what the site offers, like the sun, wind, and landscape, to design resilient structures." This philosophy is evident in Nuukullak 10, a housing complex in Nuuk, Greenland, which was strategically shaped to protect residents from the region's harsh northern winds. The building's horseshoe shape creates sheltered balconies and an internal courtyard, providing leisure and social spaces shielded from the cold winds. Each unit has a balcony facing southeast, maximizing solar gain and protecting from the wind. Additionally, the design preserved the natural terrain and local biomes, minimizing the need for excavation or blasting of rock.

Selecting the right materials is also essential in extreme cold regions, where energy efficiency and durability are critical. BIOSIS prioritizes materials with high thermal performance and minimal thermal bridging, ensuring that buildings retain heat without incurring high energy costs and avoiding the accumulation of moisture, a significant risk in these conditions. In their projects, passive solar gain techniques are employed to optimize the capture of limited sunlight in winter, reducing reliance on additional heating. In the Qullilerfik project, in Nuuk, the positioning and layout of buildings were meticulously planned to maximize solar exposure in living spaces while offering protection from Arctic winds. The team also prioritizes the use of local materials whenever possible, reducing environmental impact and increasing the resilience of the structures to extreme conditions. In extremely cold climates, this approach not only reduces the environmental impact of construction but also ensures that the buildings operate efficiently and durably in the long term.

We don't do designs – being buildings or landscapes – that are invasive to its surroundings. For every region we work in, we have thoroughly mapped the indigenous plant life to boost the local flora and fauna. Our building design equally seeks to have as minimal an impact as possible on the terrain. Rather than allocating resources to blasting or extensive concrete works to impose a flat surface on the site, our projects are shaped by and respond to the natural topography and gently placed on mounts into the soil or bedrock.

This approach reflects a core principle of the studio's climate philosophy: minimal environmental impact. This means reducing the need for invasive soil work, such as heavy excavation or foundation work, which could destabilize sensitive permafrost and damage the local ecosystem. Instead, buildings are elevated on piles, allowing the thawing process to occur naturally and minimizing the impact on the land. Moreover, the design seeks to strengthen the sense of place and belonging within the community. "Connecting people to nature creates harmonious microclimates and fosters a sense of community in these remote regions," explains Olsen. Structures like the preschool and community center in Kullorsuaq, located north of the Arctic Circle, are designed to create community spaces sheltered from Arctic winds, promoting outdoor social interaction throughout the year.

Leveraging Modular and Prefabricated Construction for Efficiency

Another essential aspect is adapting construction techniques to extreme climates. In remote, cold regions where the building season is limited, opting for modular and prefabricated construction techniques is highly advantageous. Much of the process takes place in controlled environments, which minimizes delays caused by weather and ensures high-quality materials. These methods also facilitate quicker, more flexible assembly on-site, making modular construction an ideal solution for regions like Labrador.

"Modular construction is more than just efficient; it is adaptable to the diverse and unpredictable challenges of these environments," says Olsen. Prefabricated units can be designed to fit specific microclimates and assembled quickly, minimizing environmental disruption and reducing the risk of weather delays on-site. This method not only accelerates construction but also allows BIOSIS to scale its "soft growth, multi-unit density" approach, which promotes community and preserves more open space compared to traditional isolated homes.

Addressing the Housing Crisis in Cold Regions

Just like in other parts of the world, housing shortages are also a reality in the coldest regions. In addition to the challenges faced by governments and real estate markets in providing affordable housing, there are unique obstacles in nearly permanently frozen land. BIOSIS's first project in Canada is a Feasibility Study for Alternative Lands for Housing, developed in partnership with the Nunatsiavut government in Labrador, which aims to transform previously undesirable, neglected, or restricted land into viable areas for housing projects. This analysis has been crucial in "unlocking" challenging land in northern Canada, where development options are limited due to steep terrain, snow accumulation, and, currently, permafrost thaw. This process releases greenhouse gases such as methane and carbon dioxide, intensifying global warming and creating a feedback climate cycle. As a result, the soil becomes unstable, affecting buildings, roads, and local ecosystems.

"In cold climates, land is sometimes dismissed as unviable when, in fact, it may just require a different approach," says Vedelsbøl. "We want to help northern regions meet their housing needs by unlocking land that was previously neglected and creating functional, durable structures."

Our approach emphasizes resilient structures that adapt to these conditions while preserving the landscape. We aim to provide innovative, culturally appropriate solutions to address both housing shortages and climate challenges. Following a feasibility study that identified crucial land for development in two Inuit towns, we are now progressing with schematic designs for both communities.

As the architects expand into other locations, their experience in extreme climates positions them as a strategic partner in the country's efforts to create sustainable, resilient, and adaptable housing in extreme environments. "There is no one-size-fits-all solution," says Olsen. "It's about respecting the challenges posed by these climates and designing buildings that meet these demands with elegance." BIOSIS's expertise not only illustrates the importance of architects committed to improving the quality of life, even in adverse conditions, but also emphasizes the pivotal role of architecture in adapting and innovating in the face of climate and social challenges. Above all, BIOSIS's approach reaffirms that well-designed architecture is a vital tool in building a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive future, capable of transforming even the most challenging environments into opportunities for human and environmental development.