CapitaSpring Tower, Designed by BIG and CRA, Wins the International High-Rise Award 2024/25

Designed by the architectural practices BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group and Carlo Ratti Associati, the mixed-use CapitaSpring tower in Singapore has been announced as the winner of the International High-Rise Award (IHA) 2024/25. The high rise stood out among the 31 projects considered in the competition. Measuring 260 meters in height, the tower officially opened in 2022, standing out for its strategy of integrating open and green spaces throughout the building.

CapitaSpring Tower, Designed by BIG and CRA, Wins the International High-Rise Award 2024/25 - Image 3 of 16
CapitaSpring / BIG + Carlo Ratti Associati. Image © Finbarr Fallon

The jury for the 11th International High-Rise Award engaged in extensive discussions about the future of high-rise buildings amid pressing global challenges, including urbanization and post-pandemic societal needs. They focused on criteria such as social value, sustainability, innovation in addressing local issues, and future-proof design. The jury chair, Kim Herforth Nielsen, emphasized the importance of "greening," "densifying," and maximizing existing structures, ultimately arriving at a consensus that CapitaSpring exemplified these ideals.

CapitaSpring Tower, Designed by BIG and CRA, Wins the International High-Rise Award 2024/25 - Image 9 of 16
CapitaSpring / BIG + Carlo Ratti Associati. Image © Finbarr Fallon
CapitaSpring Tower, Designed by BIG and CRA, Wins the International High-Rise Award 2024/25 - Image 10 of 16
CapitaSpring / BIG + Carlo Ratti Associati. Image © Finbarr Fallon

CapitaSpring was praised as "the best high-rise building in the world at the moment" due to its ability to bridge the interests of the city and private developers. Standing 280 meters tall, it replaced a long-neglected site, now incorporating public spaces like a hawker center and green zones accessible to all. This co-designed approach reflects a successful collaboration between the city's planning framework and the developers' vision.

The jury concluded that this development represents a new direction for tall structures, due to its ability to balance comfortable urban spaces, densification, and the inclusion of greenery. The award was officially presented at a formal ceremony held in Frankfurt's Paulskirche, attended by Brian Yang from BIG and Gregory Chua representing CapitaLand, the tower's developers.

CapitaSpring Tower, Designed by BIG and CRA, Wins the International High-Rise Award 2024/25 - Image 8 of 16
CapitaSpring / BIG + Carlo Ratti Associati. Image © Finbarr Fallon

Today with CapitaSpring we have set out to explore the high-rise as a vertical extension of a uniquely Singaporean form of tropical urbanism. By wresting the vertical lines of the façade apart, the tower opens up for access and views between inside and outside, turning the traditional pinstripe of the classic curtainwall into something more engaging, inviting, and accessible. A simple gesture that fundamentally reimagines the social role of a skyscraper. - Bjarke Ingels

CapitaSpring Tower, Designed by BIG and CRA, Wins the International High-Rise Award 2024/25 - Image 6 of 16
CapitaSpring / BIG + Carlo Ratti Associati. Image © Finbarr Fallon

The award winner highlights a shift in skyscraper design, emphasizing the evolving priorities in urban architecture. Modern high-rises increasingly incorporate responsive facades and passive design elements. Additionally, these structures are reshaping urban landscapes by elevating public spaces, moving them from traditional ground levels to rooftops or podiums between buildings.

