Nová Scéna: The Story Behind the Iconic Brutalist Extension of the National Theatre in Prague

From 1977 to 1983, the National Theatre in Prague underwent a major transformation with the opening of Nová Scéna, a modern counterpart to the traditional Neo-Renaissance theatre. For many years, Nová Scéna hosted the renowned Laterna Magika, the world’s first multimedia theatre. This groundbreaking performance style combined classical theatre with computer-generated visual effects, creating a unique dramatic experience. The striking glass building, a symbol of the communist era, became an iconic representation of the political power of the time.

The idea for Nová Scéna dates back to the end of World War II, but it was only realized in 1983 with a design by architect Karel Prager. The building was part of a major reconstruction of the National Theatre in Prague, an ambitious urban project that included several key developments. The opportunity came when the Kaur Houses, three classical-style buildings next to the theatre, were in such poor condition that they had to be demolished. A public competition was held for the architectural and urban planning of the area, which outlined the need for a permanent experimental space for the National Theatre with a capacity of 300-400 people. The new complex would also include administrative offices with studios, a set storage area, technical services, and facilities like a restaurant, café, and club. The entire complex needed to be connected to the National Theatre building by either a tunnel or a bridge.

In the years following the announcement, several competitions were held, with the most important one in 1962, which received 106 proposals. Eight of these were selected for the next phase in 1965, and the same team that won the first round also won the second, led by architect Bohuslav Fuchs. The project, which featured a horizontal, two-level structure, was put on hold in 1972 due to Fuchs' death. Responsibility for the project was then transferred to the Committee for the Reconstruction of Cities and Historical Structures (SÚRPMO), led by Pavel Kupka, who started a new phase in 1973. His team decided that the reconstruction of the National Theatre and its surroundings should be a cohesive architectural project.

As construction progressed, it became clear that the space of the old supplementary building at the National Theatre should be used. Consequently, the original reinforced concrete structure was demolished in 1977, after only forty years. This decision sparked criticism, but a major turning point came in 1980 when set designer Josef Svoboda proposed using the new theatre structure for his Lanterna Magika project. In response to this, an invited architectural competition was held to include Nová Scéna (New Stage) at the National Theatre. Architects Karel Prager and Zdeněk Kuna, in collaboration with Svoboda, were selected. One key condition was that the project had to meet the deadline and work with the ongoing construction.

The competition was judged by the planning committee, which selected the Kuna-Svoboda team on October 6, 1980. The stage had to open by November 18, 1983, presenting a major challenge. However, Karel Prager was committed to meeting this deadline, and the responsibility was ultimately handed to him. On November 20, 1983, the New Stage officially opened and welcomed its first guests.

The building is seamlessly integrated into the neo-renaissance surroundings. It has two main parts: the section closest to the baroque building is subtle and transparent, with a smooth layer of solar control glass. The other part rises on solid pillars, with a passage that opens up to the theatre square. From the first floor upward, the building features an unconventional design: its shape is distorted, with chamfered edges at the bottom, top, and corners. It is covered with over four thousand molded glass pieces, designed by Stanislav Libenský. These glass pieces, which create Nová Scéna's distinctive look, vary in shape and, when combined, form a dramatic relief. The entire building appears as a unique sculpture.

Despite its striking facade, the building quickly faced numerous internal problems. Due to the rushed completion of the project details and interior arrangements during construction, several issues emerged. For instance, rearranging the stage took a lot of time and required a large team, which led to the abandonment of the idea of an adaptable stage. The poor acoustics in the main hall caused major problems, and the theater’s communication system, including elevators, proved inadequate. Furthermore, the heating and air conditioning systems were poorly balanced. Over time, however, some technical adjustments were made, and the negative effects of the design flaws were resolved.

For eighteen years, Nová Scéna’s artistic identity was closely linked to Laterna Magika. In January 2010, however, the building was handed back to the management of the National Theatre. Recognized as one of the most prominent examples of brutalist architecture in the Czech Republic, Nová Scéna is known not only for its unique design but also as one of Prague's most controversial buildings. Today, it continues to serve as a lively venue, hosting performances, festivals, exhibitions, and educational events, becoming a key cultural hub. Its architect, Karel Prager (1923-2001), is behind other well-known structures in the city, such as the Komerční banka headquarters in Smíchov, which also sparks discussions about its style and impact. The work of Prager and the importance of Nová Scéna highlight the ongoing conversation between tradition and modernity in Czech architecture, as well as the continuous growth of Prague’s cultural landscape.

