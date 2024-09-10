Wellness Spaces on Water: 6 Projects in Dialogue with Nature

Save this picture! Hotspot Sauna / Oslo Works. Image © Marte Garmann

How does floating architecture relate to nature? How are wellness spaces connected to natural environments? Living in spaces around water continues to be one of the greatest interests and attractions for a large portion of the global population. Beyond the fact that designing on water requires consideration of various structural, economic, construction, material, and technological variables, understanding the region's climate aspects—such as rainfall, currents, winds, temperatures, and more—is essential for creating architectures that coexist with the natural world and do not cause severe damage to ecosystems.

In the quest to improve physical and mental well-being and contribute to public health, the construction of saunas, spa centers, thermal baths, etc., on the water offers solid opportunities to blur the boundaries between the natural and the built environment. By providing views in multiple directions, these spaces place users in a different perspective. Once immersed in the landscape, they offer isolation, introspection, tranquility, and relaxation in environments where nature, as the main protagonist, showcases its capacity for evolution and complexity in the face of various geographical conditions, natural disasters, and global challenges.

Nature evolves, meaning that it adds and becomes complex, it does not subtract.

– Laborit, Henri, Biologie et structure, Gallimard, Paris, 1968.

Through the use of natural, recycled, or reclaimed materials, or even the introduction of energy, climate control, and assembly systems, numerous architectural practices strive to reduce the environmental impact of the construction industry on the natural environment. They aim to reuse construction waste and create self-sufficient, low-maintenance outdoor structures, among other initiatives. For example, Big Branzino Sauna showcases various design strategies applied to specific architectural elements that maximize proximity to nature and enhance immersion in the experience. In fact, this particular case features a window without joints, and its steering wheel is designed in brass to match the overall form while all the navigation equipment is hidden within a rotating brass casing to maintain the character.

Whether on the shores of a lake, a cliff, a pond, a hillside, or in the middle of forests, jungles, or hills, there are various types of saunas around the world, ranging from mobile structures like Scandinavian Sauna in Denmark to lightweight stilted structures like Sauna Smådalarö in Sweden. Characterized by their wooden interiors made from native species to preserve a rustic appearance and natural texture, they create wellness spaces generally adapted to human body dimensions. In these settings, the presence of water reflects the surrounding nature and enhances the connection with oneself and others.

Continue reading to discover a selection of wellness spaces on the water that integrate different materials, equipment, and technologies, along with brief descriptions provided by their project teams.

“Trosten is an architectural instrument for slowing down time, an observatory from which to understand the city and its ecology and connect with realities and phenomena that go beyond a healthy practice.”

"A sauna is best enjoyed in company. Perhaps this is why the sauna community culture has been on the rise in Scandinavia in recent years." [...] "Oslo Works wanted to minimize the climate footprint, as well as the visual dominance and maintenance requirements." [...]

“The shape is inspired by the idea of how to make the most of a sauna in the beautiful nature of the Stockholm archipelago. The arch creates intimacy over the fire at its lowest point and then rises to allow for great views of the stars at night” - Thomas Sandell

“The sauna draws inspiration from multiple historical sources, particularly the seaside baths of the 19th century, which often featured the imaginative and historicist architecture that was popular during that period.”

“The design concept focused on the sensory experience and the progression of privacy and containment.” [...] “The buildings float together in the landscape, offering a unique opportunity for isolation and relaxation. A floating sauna is a place of stillness and recovery [...]”

[...] “The installations have been inspired by the industrial structures of the area: cranes, chimneys, silos, gantries, etc., which have defined the cultural landscape surrounding the port of Moss for over two centuries. Therefore, the solution was to expose the supporting components and separate them from the walls, floors, and ceilings so that they stand out and are visually complete for the public.”

