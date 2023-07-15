Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture

Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture

Save
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture

Due to its specific characteristics, the architecture of the sauna is interesting because it gives us lessons related to efficiency and the beauty of simplicity. These are generally very basic structures with a clear function, created to contain different levels of heat and humidity. Thanks to this steam bath, people can release toxins and improve their blood circulation. In addition, they are widely used in cold climates, in close proximity to nature and utilizing the presence of water.

To function, these normally airtight spaces contain a series of internal benches with different dimensions and a heat source that must reach temperatures between 80 and 90°C, including, if necessary, a chimney to expel the smoke. Wood is the material par excellence for saunas, using in most cases native species that maintain their rustic appearance and natural texture. Next, we review 9 saunas designed by architects, including some of their construction details.

Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 20 of 38
Sauna Typologies. Courtesy of GriD Architects

Rocky Knob Sauna / GriD Architects

"Rough-cut lumber was repurposed from earlier structures on the property, used extensively for the exterior cladding, interior walls, and both interior and exterior benches. Even the new dimensional lumber used to cast the board-formed concrete was repurposed as rough framing. The cladding was charred on-site to avoid petroleum/chemical-based finishes."

Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 2 of 38
Rocky Knob Sauna / GriD Architects. Image © Brycen Fischer Photography
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 3 of 38
Rocky Knob Sauna / GriD Architects. Image © Brycen Fischer Photography
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 21 of 38
Section
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 22 of 38
Plan

Sauna Smådalarö / Metropolis Arkitekter

"In this building, we have chosen to expose the construction and clearly show how the box is suspended under the large roof. (...) The facade and the wooden framework are made of untreated pine that over time turns gray and melts into the rocks. Altogether this gives the building a tectonic strong character."

Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 4 of 38
Sauna Smådalarö / Metropolis Arkitekter. Image Courtesy of Metropolis Arkitekter
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 5 of 38
Sauna Smådalarö / Metropolis Arkitekter. Image Courtesy of Metropolis Arkitekter
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 23 of 38
Plan
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 24 of 38
Details

The Cuckoo's Nest Cabin / Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter

"The sauna annex consists of a sauna with a self-designed aluminum bathtub and a wood stove. (...) Both the cabin and sauna are set on poles so that the whole construction is lifted above the ground."

Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 6 of 38
The Cuckoo's Nest Cabin / Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter. Image © Knut Folstad
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 7 of 38
The Cuckoo's Nest Cabin / Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter. Image © Knut Folstad
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 25 of 38
Details
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 26 of 38
Details

Grotto Sauna / Partisans

"The selected concept prescribed a solid, simple presence on the exterior, while the interior followed dynamic air movements in curvature forms; requiring design solutions. As a result, we proceeded to experiment further with the materials, and selected wood, due to its specific properties, as the primary medium."

Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 10 of 38
Grotto Sauna / Partisans. Image © Jonathan Friedman
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 11 of 38
Grotto Sauna / Partisans. Image © Jonathan Friedman
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 27 of 38
Section
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 28 of 38
Detail

Soria Moria Sauna / Feste Landscape • Architecture

"The characteristic silhouette of the structure is an architectural interpretation of the steep mountainsides surrounding the Bandak lake, while the wooden shingle cladding is inspired by local building techniques. The structure contains a sauna, a changing room, and a covered seating area for taking in the views."

Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 8 of 38
Soria Moria Sauna / Feste Landscape • Architecture. Image © Dag Jenssen
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 9 of 38
Soria Moria Sauna / Feste Landscape • Architecture. Image © Dag Jenssen
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 29 of 38
Detail
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 30 of 38
Detail

ELDMØLLA Sauna / Arkitekt August Schmidt + Workshop NTNU-Trondheim + Arnstein Gilberg + Ina Samdal

"The project was designed and planned by an international student group at NTNU in the period February-May, culminating in a two-week construction period where the students, together with teachers and the owner experienced the challenges of building in a remote location. (...) The building is built in timber, with slender timber frames as the primary structural elements of the sauna. The bridge is constructed from massive wood elements fabricated by the students on the building site."

Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 12 of 38
ELDMØLLA Sauna / Arkitekt August Schmidt + Workshop NTNU-Trondheim + Arnstein Gilberg + Ina Samdal. Image Courtesy of Workshop NTNU-Trondheim
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 13 of 38
ELDMØLLA Sauna / Arkitekt August Schmidt + Workshop NTNU-Trondheim + Arnstein Gilberg + Ina Samdal. Image Courtesy of Workshop NTNU-Trondheim
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 31 of 38
Section
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 32 of 38
Details

Sauna / General Architecture

"The small building is built as a uniform volume, clad in larch wood. When not in use the house is completely closed, giving it an appearance of the archetypal house. When open, the warm un-weathered finish of the larch gives the sauna a friendly and welcoming character."

Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 14 of 38
Sauna / General Architecture. Image © Mikael Olsson
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 15 of 38
Sauna / General Architecture. Image © Mikael Olsson
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 35 of 38
Plan
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 36 of 38
Section / Detail

Sauna Tonttu / OOPEAA

"The sauna structure is based on a nineteenth century barn which was moved to its present site in the 1940s. (...) In the renovations, rotten logs were repaired and the cladding replaced where necessary. The new ceiling, the terrace and the bridge are all in spruce which will turn grey with time."

Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 16 of 38
Sauna Tonttu / OOPEAA. Image © Mikko Auerniitty
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 17 of 38
Sauna Tonttu / OOPEAA. Image © Mikko Auerniitty
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 33 of 38
Section
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 34 of 38
Detail

Sauna in Ranco / Panorama Arquitectos

"The interiors are cladded in Alamo, a kind of cottonwood tree, meanwhile the exterior is cladded in oak wood because of its strength in harsh weather conditions which will turn grey, similar to the original buildings in the area."

Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 18 of 38
Sauna in Ranco / Panorama Arquitectos. Image © Panorama
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 19 of 38
Sauna in Ranco / Panorama Arquitectos. Image © Panorama
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 38 of 38
Section
Save this picture!
Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture - Image 37 of 38
Section

Find more related projects here.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 27, 2021.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
José Tomás Franco
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: José Tomás Franco. "Sauna Construction Details: Examples of Small-Scale Wooden Architecture" 15 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961448/sauna-construction-details-examples-of-small-scale-wooden-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

ELDMØLLA Sauna / Arkitekt August Schmidt + Workshop NTNU-Trondheim + Arnstein Gilberg + Ina Samdal. Image Courtesy of Workshop NTNU-Trondheim

桑拿房建造细节，9个小型木构建筑案例

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags