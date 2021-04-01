Sauna Smådalarö / Metropolis Arkitekter

+ 10

Sauna • Haninge C, Sweden Architects: Metropolis Arkitekter

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 24 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020



Lead Architect: Caspar von Vegesack

City: Haninge C

Country: Sweden

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Sauna located in Smådalarö, in the Stockholm archipelago. The assignment was to create a sauna, workshop, and storage for boat equipment and canoes. We took inspiration from a traditional boathouse with its large roof and placed a simple box with all the functions underneath.

The space between the roof and the box provides space for canoes and oars. The large cantilever of the roof keeps the space dry. In our projects, the detail is especially important, and we usually try to use construction as an architectural element in an almost childish pedagogical way. In this building, we have chosen to expose the construction and clearly show how the box is suspended under the large roof. The windows in insulating glass are glued to the facade without a frame and secured with brass fittings.

At the exposed location on the cliff that slopes steeply towards the sea, the wind gusts are sometimes extremely hard, which has led to the construction of continuous screw joints. In the autumn at high tide, the sea reaches all the way up to the pillars. The facade and the wooden framework are made of untreated pine that over time turns gray and melts into the rocks. Altogether this gives the building a tectonic strong character.