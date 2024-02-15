Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sauna
  4. Norway
  5. Hotspot Sauna / Oslo Works

Hotspot Sauna / Oslo Works

Save
Hotspot Sauna / Oslo Works

Hotspot Sauna / Oslo Works - Exterior PhotographyHotspot Sauna / Oslo Works - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestHotspot Sauna / Oslo Works - Exterior PhotographyHotspot Sauna / Oslo Works - Interior PhotographyHotspot Sauna / Oslo Works - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sauna, Community
Norway
  • Architects: Oslo Works
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  16
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marte Garmann
  • Lead Architects: Francis Brekke
  • Architects: Adam John Williams, Elin Schnipper, Janancija Arulanantham
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Communal Sauna
  • Country: Norway
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This communal sauna by Oslo Works is breaking new ground for cool cabins with a warm purpose. 

Save this picture!
Hotspot Sauna / Oslo Works - Exterior Photography
© Marte Garmann

A sauna is best enjoyed together. This may be the reason why sauna community culture has been rising in Scandinavia over the last few years. People are putting their forces together to finance, build, and share hothouses all along the shore. The neighborhood community on the Nesodden peninsula, a short ferry ride from the Norwegian capital, Oslo, wanted to increase their already growing number of common saunas.  They wanted an eco-friendly and social sauna with a breathtaking view. In this case, Oslo Works has designed a Hotspot that takes care of that.    

Save this picture!
Hotspot Sauna / Oslo Works - Exterior Photography
© Marte Garmann
Save this picture!
Hotspot Sauna / Oslo Works - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Marte Garmann
Save this picture!
Hotspot Sauna / Oslo Works - Image 14 of 17
Plan

Constructing a sauna has very few rules: it needs to be fairly insulated to heat up without using too much energy. It needs access to cooling water (or snow), and it needs a heating device. The rest is up to imagination and building permits. 

Save this picture!
Hotspot Sauna / Oslo Works - Interior Photography
© Marte Garmann
Save this picture!
Hotspot Sauna / Oslo Works - Image 16 of 17
Section C

Oslo Works wanted to minimize the climate footprint, as well as the visual dominance and maintenance requirements. Hence, the cabin was constructed of massive wood modules and clad with burnt and oiled ore pine shingles. The modules could easily be transported to the not-so-accessible lot on the edge of the smooth seaside rock. 

Save this picture!
Hotspot Sauna / Oslo Works - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Marte Garmann

This version of the sauna concept consists of two parts, divided by an open narrow passage towards the water and the bathing ladder. To the right, is a section with two small changing rooms and storage for necessities. To the left, is a hot room with a wood-fired oven, a rounded, socially inviting back wall, and a panoramic window towards the big city skyline.

Save this picture!
Hotspot Sauna / Oslo Works - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Marte Garmann

Hotspot is a basic module that can be extended with several add-ons, such as a diving board, shower, roof terrace, solar cell panels or connected to other Hotspots in a row.  The cold Scandinavian weather conditions make the sauna experience on the Norwegian shore, of course optional. 

Save this picture!
Hotspot Sauna / Oslo Works - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Windows
© Marte Garmann

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nesodden, Norway

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Oslo Works
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingSaunaPublic ArchitectureCommunityNorway

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingSaunaPublic ArchitectureCommunityNorway
Cite: "Hotspot Sauna / Oslo Works" 15 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013365/hotspot-sauna-oslo-works> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest FlooringCheck the latest FlooringCheck the latest Flooring

Check the latest Flooring

Check the latest Wall Coverings / WallpapersCheck the latest Wall Coverings / WallpapersCheck the latest Wall Coverings / Wallpapers

Check the latest Wall Coverings / Wallpapers

Top #Tags