Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Transportation
  4. Sweden
  5. Big Branzino Sauna / Sandellsandberg

Big Branzino Sauna / Sandellsandberg

Save
Big Branzino Sauna / Sandellsandberg

Big Branzino Sauna / Sandellsandberg - Exterior PhotographyBig Branzino Sauna / Sandellsandberg - Interior Photography, WaterfrontBig Branzino Sauna / Sandellsandberg - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, CoastBig Branzino Sauna / Sandellsandberg - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, HandrailBig Branzino Sauna / Sandellsandberg - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Transportation, Sauna, Detail
Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Big Branzino Sauna / Sandellsandberg - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Filip Gränström

Text description provided by the architects. Big Branzino is a floating sauna designed by Thomas Sandell and Johan Strandlund at the Swedish architecture firm sandellsandberg architects. Built to entertain guests and enjoy relaxing saunas around the archipelago, it is a wood structure on top of steel pontoons. Its shape is visible from afar and allows for panoramic views of nature from inside the sauna. The custom-designed sauna oven has glass in all directions, allowing the glow of the fire to be seen from the outside.

Save this picture!
Big Branzino Sauna / Sandellsandberg - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Coast
© Filip Gränström
Save this picture!
Big Branzino Sauna / Sandellsandberg - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Coast
© Filip Gränström

The shape is inspired by the idea of how to best enjoy a sauna in the beautiful nature of the Stockholm archipelago. The arc creates intimacy above the fire at its lowest point, and then reaches up to allow great views of the stars at night.” said Thomas Sandell, Architect. It was built by the hands of 80-year-old master carpenter Leif Persson at Kungsör Shipyard, and the process became a celebration of craftsmanship. His lifelong carpentry experience became essential in designing all interior and exterior furnishings and wood finishes.

Save this picture!
Big Branzino Sauna / Sandellsandberg - Interior Photography, Waterfront
© Filip Gränström

The main window is seamless to maximize closeness with nature, and the goal was to create a sense of total immersion in the experience. We designed the steering wheel in brass to match the overall shape, and all navigation equipment is concealed in a revolving brass casing to not break character,” said Johan Strandlund, Architect.

Save this picture!
Big Branzino Sauna / Sandellsandberg - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Filip Gränström
Save this picture!
Big Branzino Sauna / Sandellsandberg - Interior Photography, Waterfront, Deck
© Filip Gränström
Save this picture!
Big Branzino Sauna / Sandellsandberg - Image 19 of 27
Floor Plan

A steel hull was built in a catamaran setup to achieve the needed stability to counteract the wind loads. The large volume of the hull enables massive storage space below the deck allowing for a minimalistic interior above the deck. The house was built separately inside the shipyard and hoisted into place through hidden hooks inside the walls.

Save this picture!
Big Branzino Sauna / Sandellsandberg - Interior Photography, Deck, Beam, Handrail, Balcony
© Filip Gränström

Building a sauna oven from scratch with glass in all directions was a massive challenge. Designed through hand sketches and close collaboration with blacksmith Jan Karlsson, it required a lot of testing to get right. The interior is built entirely of cedar, which is also featured on the control cabinets outside. On the outside, a more rugged pine for the facade allows it to blend in harmony with the surrounding nature of the shoreline. The custom light switches are made in brass with iconography based on the overall shape.

Save this picture!
Big Branzino Sauna / Sandellsandberg - Interior Photography, Waterfront, Windows, Deck
© Filip Gränström

The sauna is centrally located in the middle of the vessel, surrounded by one shower room to the aft and a lounge area toward the bow. A ladder leads up to the roof terrace, with bespoke built cedar furniture to enjoy the surroundings. The height of the terrace puts it out of reach of most surface noise, making it a very quiet yet dramatic experience.

Save this picture!
Big Branzino Sauna / Sandellsandberg - Exterior Photography
© Filip Gränström

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Stockholm archipelago, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sandellsandberg
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingSaunaDetailSweden
Cite: "Big Branzino Sauna / Sandellsandberg" 13 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991980/big-branzino-sauna-sandellsandberg> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags