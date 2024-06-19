Integrating Well-Being into Outdoor Environments

The notion of well-being goes far beyond the absence of disease. It encompasses physical, emotional, mental, and social aspects, reflecting a state of harmony and balance in all these areas. Pursuing well-being is a continuous process that requires comprehensive attention and care for the body and mind, and contact with nature or self-care rituals can also contribute. Indeed, in today’s fast-paced world, dominated by digital devices and urban life, in which truly disconnecting is very difficult, finding moments of peace and connection with oneself and nature has become increasingly important. Integrating well-being practices into outdoor environments offers an attractive solution, combining the therapeutic benefits of natural settings with cutting-edge wellness technology, providing a holistic refuge that nurtures the body and soul, and inviting individuals to relax and reconnect with the world around them.

Emphasizing the harmonious integration of wellness practices such as saunas, Turkish baths, or infrared cabins in outdoor environments, Alpha Wellness Sensations seeks to provide contemplative spaces. By recognizing the intrinsic connection between nature and well-being, the company ensures that its facilities blend seamlessly with natural settings, and each installation invites individuals to engage in wellness practices while immersing themselves in the tranquility of the outdoors.

Eclipse: A Versatile Well-Being Solution

The Eclipse is a cylindrical structure designed to house various wellness facilities with its peculiar and efficient shape. With diameters ranging from 250 cm to 360 cm, it can integrate into various outdoor environments—whether in a patio, garden, or even a mountain cabin. Thanks to the round walls, there are no “dead” corners to be heated as in a traditional sauna. This means that heat is better distributed and retained, generating ecological and economic benefits. Various configurations of the Eclipse can be combined to create a comprehensive wellness village quickly and efficiently.

Sauna

Designed for heated bath sessions where the internal temperature is raised to promote relaxation and sweating, in dry saunas, humidity is kept very low. In this case, combining luxurious design and functionality, the traditional sauna experience is ensured by a wood heater, with options for gas or electric heating. The exterior finish is made of heather mat covered by EPDM sheet, and the interior is available in thermally treated ayous, hemlock, cedar, or poplar. The benches are made of wood, and the rear wall can be adorned with Himalayan salt stones, providing translucency and a unique spatial quality. The front facade is made of clear tempered double glass and aluminum frames, complemented by RGB LED strips for optimal lighting.

Steam

In the wet sauna (or steam sauna), the steam and humidity are produced by a steam generator. It features an exterior finish in heather mat with EPDM film, walls, and ceiling in 90mm hard foam panels covered with Ezarri mosaic, ergonomic benches, and an electrically heated floor also covered with Ezarri mosaic. The front is glazed with clear tempered double glass and an aluminum door frame, and the interior is enhanced with RGB LED strips for optimal lighting.

Infrared Heat Lounge

Infrared cabins offer therapeutic benefits such as promoting relaxation, relieving muscle tension, and improving circulation, and integrating them into an outdoor wellness area allows users to enjoy these advantages amidst nature. Specifications include an exterior in thermally burned wood, an interior in oiled ayous profiles in the color "Charcoal," ergonomic benches in ayous profiles, and 7 full-spectrum infrared heaters. The cabin also features an Intense IQPC control panel, black imitation leather backrests, a movable footrest, a reading light, a starry sky, an indirect ceiling lighting, and an "Alpha Lux" front wall and door in an aluminum frame.

Luxury Outdoor Sauna with Panoramic View

A sauna can also be configured as a standout building with modern lines, becoming a key feature of a property. In this case, the Luxury Outdoor Sauna with a panoramic window offers an immersive experience with stunning views of the surrounding landscape, highlighted by a large window. The interior features ayous wood, finished in "Dark Grey," with benches and elevated floor in "Luxury" ayous profiles. The sauna includes backrests with warm white indirect lighting, a rear wall in triple safety glass (3 x 8 mm), and a warm white LED strip under the benches. The front wall is also in triple safety glass (3 x 8mm), providing unobstructed views, complemented by a luxurious door, speaker set, and air supply system. It is equipped with two “Alpha Backwall” sauna ovens for optimal performance.

Hot Tub

Hot tubs offer a familiar and relaxing outdoor well-being experience, providing a sensory connection with nature. Two materials are used to create this relaxation space: cedar provides the tactile quality of wood, and its natural aroma when hot or wet enhances relaxation and helps with joint relief and arthritis stiffness. On the other hand, the specifications of the Corten Steel Bathtub include a diameter of 180 cm and a height of 90 cm, made entirely of 2 mm thick corten steel, with a thermo ayous wood bench and wood stove, bringing out the beauty of the pre-oxidized material.

Creating outdoor well-being facilities tailored to the specific needs and aspirations of users requires a personalized approach. Alpha Wellness Sensations offers customized solutions that ensure seamless integration into any outdoor environment, which can include various wellness products—hot tubs, saunas, Turkish baths, or infrared cabins—, maximizing functionality and aesthetic appeal. This approach transforms outdoor spaces into personalized well-being refuges, meticulously designed to enhance the overall well-being experience.

For more information on customized well-being solutions, visit the official website.