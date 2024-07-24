Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers

In 2001, Apple issued its Retail Store Manifesto, proclaiming its ambition to use retail to convince people that “Macintosh offers a much simpler, richer, and more human-centered computing experience” despite retail stores being unpopular among technology companies at the time. This vision has shaped Apple’s unique approach to retail, transforming its stores into environments beyond shopping. Since the inception of its first store, Apple has redefined the retail experience, emphasizing customer engagement and education and creating a community around its products. The stores “have become the embodiment of the Apple lifestyle.” This is done through products displayed on tables for easy access and mid-height furniture clusters in an open plan to foster interaction and visual orientation within the more prominent “Apple community.”

A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - Image 2 of 16A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - Image 3 of 16A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - Image 4 of 16A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - Image 5 of 16A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - More Images+ 11

Since 2014, Apple’s collaboration with Foster + Partners has taken its retail design to new dimensions. Their collaboration started with the urban Apple Bagdat Caddesi in Istanbul, seeking to create “a green oasis in the heart of the city.” According to "Apple by Foster, Reinventing Patrimony," these stores feature hallmark design features, such as the glass staircase, the hidden joinery, and brushed metallic surfaces, intended to mirror the company’s product design. Over the past decade, “Apple stores have become iconic fixtures in trendy urban centers.” Whether it’s Foster + Partners’ adaptive reuse design in Rome’s Via del Corso, or the heritage-driven flagship in Regent Street, London, the transparent envelope in Apple Park, or their outwards-facing design overlooking urban life in Dubai, Foster + Partners’ collaboration with Apple has proved to be innovative in various ways.

Read on to discover 15 Apple store designs by Foster + Partners in different urban centers.

Apple Bagdat Caddesi / Foster + Partners

Istanbul, Turkey

A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - Image 11 of 16
© Nigel Young | Apple Bagdat Caddesi / Foster + Partners

Apple Store Via Del Corso / Foster + Partners

Rome, Italy

A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - Image 8 of 16
Courtesy of Apple | Apple Store Via Del Corso / Foster + Partners

Apple Store Jing'an / Foster + Partners

Jingan, China

A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - Image 16 of 16
© Nigel Young | Apple Store Jing'an / Foster + Partners (Jingan, China)

Apple Brompton Road / Foster + Partners

London, United Kingdom

A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - Image 12 of 16
© Nigel Young | Apple Brompton Road / Foster + Partners (London)

Apple Regent Street / Foster + Partners

London, United Kingdom

A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - Image 10 of 16
© Nigel Young | Apple Regent Street / Foster + Partners (Lodnon)

Apple Al Maryah Island / Foster + Partners

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - Image 4 of 16
© Nigel Young | Apple Al Maryah Island / Foster + Partners (Abu Dhabi)

Apple Store Fifth Avenue / Foster + Partners

New York, United States of America

A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - Image 13 of 16
© Aaron Hargreaves | Apple Store Fifth Avenue / Foster + Partners (New York)

Apple Park Visitor Center / Foster + Partners

California, United States of America

A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - Image 15 of 16
Courtesy of Foster + Parnters | Apple Park Visitor Center / Foster + Partners (cupertino)

Apple Piazza Liberty / Foster + Partners

Milan, Italy

A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - Image 6 of 16
© Nigel Young | Apple Piazza Liberty / Foster + Partners (milan)

Apple Store Sanlitun / Foster + Partners

Chaoyang Qu, China

A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - Image 7 of 16
© Chaoying Yang | Apple Store Sanlitun / Foster + Partners (china

Apple Marina Bay Sands / Foster + Partners

Singapore

A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - Image 2 of 16
Courtesy of Apple | Apple Marina Bay Sands / Foster + Partners (Singapore)

Apple Central World Bangkok / Foster + Partners

Bangkok, Thailand

A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - Image 14 of 16
© Bear and Terry | Apple Central World Bangkok / Foster + Partners (Bangkok)

Apple Tower Theatre / Foster + Partners

Los Angeles, United States of America

A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - Image 9 of 16
© Cesar Rubio | Apple Tower Theatre / Foster + Partners (LA, USA)

Apple Dubai Mall / Foster + Partners

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - Image 3 of 16
© Nigel Young | Apple Dubai Mall / Foster + Partners (Dubai)

Apple Store Michigan Avenue, Chicago / Foster + Partners

Chicago, United States of America

A Decade of Redefining Experience Retail: 15 Apple Stores Designed by Foster + Partners in City Centers - Image 5 of 16
© Nigel Young | Apple Store Michigan Avenue, Chicago / Foster + Partners (Chicago)

